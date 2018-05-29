Advanced Ceramics Market- Trends, Price, Share and Growth Rate from 2017 to 2023

Study on Advanced Ceramics Market by Infinium Global research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Advanced Ceramics Market by application (bio ceramics, catalyst supports, electronic devices, engine parts, filters, wear parts), product type (ceramic coatings, monolithic ceramics and ceramic matrix composites), material (Alumina, Silicon, Titanate, Zirconia), end-use (Chemical, Medical, Electrical, Transportation, Environmental) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Advanced Ceramics over the period of 2017 to 2023. According to the report the Advanced Ceramics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Segments Covered

The report on global advanced ceramics market covers segments such as application, product type, material and end-use. The application segments include bio ceramics, catalyst supports, electronic devices, engine parts, filters, wear parts and others. On the basis of product type the global advanced ceramics market is categorized into ceramic coatings, monolithic ceramics and ceramic matrix composites. Furthermore on the basis of material the global advanced ceramics market is categorized into alumina, silicon, titanate, zirconia, and others. On the basis of end-use the global advanced ceramics market is categorized into chemical, medical, electrical, transportation, environmental and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global advanced ceramics market such as, Ceradyne Inc.,Elan Technology, Ortech Incorporated, Morgan Advanced Materials PLC, CoorsTek, 3M, DuPont, Honeywell, Saint Gobain, and Pall Corporation.

