Top 3 Types of Pain Your Physical Therapist Can Help You Get Rid Of

Dartmouth, MA – May, 2018

Physical Therapy Can Ease your Back Pain

A large percentage of people experiencing back pain suffer from a bulging or herniated disc. A bulging or herniated intervertebral disc itself is not painful. But it pushes onto the nerves coming out of the spinal cord. This pressure on the nerve causes the nerve to send pain signals to the brain. In addition to pain, this pressure on the nerve (also known as a pinched nerve) can also cause tingling, numbness, heaviness and weakness in the legs, groin, buttocks, feet and back.

When you have a healthy spine, the disc stays in its place and the material does not press on the nerve, eliminating any pain or discomfort.

People with bulging or herniated discs can achieve pain relief without medications, injections and surgery – with physical therapy!

Your physical therapist would first find exactly what is causing your pain and teach you stretching and strengthening exercises to push the disc material back into place, away from the nerve. Strengthening the stomach and lower back muscles can help to prevent the recurrence of disc herniation.

Physical Therapy Can Relieve Shoulder Pain

Common causes of shoulder pain include –

• Rotator Cuff

• Tendonitis

• Impingement

Your physical therapist would employ a hands-on approach followed by specific exercises performed properly as a successful treatment for rotator cuff impingement and tendonitis. As a result, you obtain relief from pain and inflammation while achieving a better motion, and improved strength.

Physical Therapy Can Heal Knee Pain

Knee pain is often caused due to –

• Arthritis

• Meniscus Tears

• Patellofemoral Dysfunction

Most people with knee pain suffer from meniscal damage. The meniscus is the cartilage in the knee joint that cushions the joint during movement. It also facilitates smooth straightening and bending of the knee.

Arthritis or osteoarthritis is one of the commonest causes of chronic knee pain. The term ‘arthritis’ refers to a degenerative disease involving joint cartilage wear and inflammation. Knee arthritis patients suffer from –

• Pain with walking

• Pain with getting out of a chair

• Pain going up and down stairs

Knee pain can be relieved with simple exercises aimed to strengthen the quadriceps or thigh muscles and improving the flexibility of the hamstring. Such stretching and strengthening exercises can reduce the force through the knee joint, allowing you to participate in daily activities with significantly less pain. All this is possible with the help of an experienced physical therapist and requires no potentially risky oral medication, injections or surgery.

