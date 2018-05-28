The Judge Group inaugurates its new office in India, calls it a good investment in business expansion

The Judge Group, a leading Philadelphia-based professional service firm, is investing in building highly-spirited teams for the growth of IT services in India. Recently, in a gala ceremony, The Judge Group had its ribbon-cutting and inaugural functions for its new office in Sector 126, Noida. Backed up with world-class workstations and seating facilities, this new office space will facilitate the company’s expansion and recruitment plans thus, guaranteeing better IT Recruiting and solutions for both Indian as well as international clients.

Under the guidance of Senior VP of Global Delivery, Mr. Abhishek Aggarwal, Judge Group has experienced a commendable growth ever since its services and operations were launched in India in 2016. Renowned as a strategic global delivery center, Judge Group India, in a short time span, has decided to make more investments to advance IT business growth in India which are, as of now, its off-shore activities.

As the company is aiming to deliver IT Recruiting and solutions to both Indian and foreign clients, there are higher prospects of hiring trained IT professionals on-board. For this, the office is capable of doubling the workstations and seating facilities which would facilitate further team extension.

President of Judge Group, Brian Anderson said, “We are committed to continually investing in our Indian team and office. Mr. Abhishek with his team has already exceeded our initial expectations for the first year and a half of our projects. As we further grow the IT solutions and recruiting services being offered in as well as outside India, I’m expecting our team will also grow and continue significantly contributing to the overall growth of Judge Group.”

It had not been such a long time when Indian Startup Convention conferred Judge India with Innovation Initiatives Award for talent acquisition and IT. The dedicated efforts and hard-work of Senior VP, Mr. Agarwal in managing the Indian business division unit, were also appreciated with Leader Excellence Award. And with this new office, Judge India has also opened the employment opportunities for talented Indian youth.

In conversation with Abhishek Agarwal, he told, “We are very excited about the newly expanded offices. The ultramodern facilities position Judge to deliver our services to clients around the clock and across the globe. This will also allow us to continue to attract top local IT talent.