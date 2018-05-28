Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Industry 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Licensed Sports Merchandise Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Licensed Sports Merchandise Market by product type (home wares, sports apparel, sports footwear, sports accessories, toys and video games/software), by distribution channel (e-commerce/online Stores, retail stores ) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Licensed Sports Merchandise Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Licensed Sports Merchandise Market. Global licensed sports merchandise market size is expected to exceed USD X.xx billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR between 6% and 6.7% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Get a Sample Copy: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample_request/98

Increasing Popularity of Sports Leagues due to the Global Broadcasting by Sports Channels, Online Streaming and Mobile Streaming is driving the Growth of the Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market

Introduction of new technologies and new age materials, product innovations, acquisitions & mergers, big licensing deals, expansion of e-commerce and branded sports merchandise retail stores worldwide, extravagant marketing strategies, advertisements and other branding activities involving high profile sports persons characterizes the global licensed sports merchandize market.

The increasing interest in sporting activities among people as well as increasing participation in sports drive the demand for sporting goods and it further enhances the growth of the market. Growing demand for sports apparels of major sports teams and sports persons with imprints of logos, personal names and numbers enhance the growth of the market. The licensed apps or video games related to sporting entities are anticipated to gain more demand from sports enthusiasts due to the increasing popularity of major football, basketball, baseball, NFL and some other sporting leagues in different countries. The booming e-commerce helps in expanding the reach of the licensed sports merchandise in faraway regions and it is driving the demand. Moreover, expansion of sports apparels stores by licensed sports apparels manufactures and retailers which sells exclusive merchandise goods is aiding the growth of global sports merchandise market. The focus on merchandise for ladies and kids with appropriate fashion design is anticipated to aid the growth of those segments in a market dominated by merchandise for men. Fake websites with strikingly similar domain to the major sports retailers or sports goods manufacturers also divert some customers towards non-licensed sports merchandise.

Availability of counterfeit sports merchandise products and higher price for merchandise are major restraints of the global sports merchandise market. As there is a huge fan following for major sporting leagues and events in developing countries due to the television exposure, there are opportunities for the major players in the market to tap the potential of those markets.

Asia Pacific Market is driven by the Increasing Fan Following of Sporting Leagues in Other Regions and the Increasing Presence of Branded Sports Merchandise Retail Stores as Well as Online Stores

The global licensed sports merchandise market covers the analysis of geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. In this section, the key trends and market size for each region is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023.Among geographies, North America is the largest licensed sports merchandise market, followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market in terms of CAGR during the forecast 2017-2023. Growing popularity of sporting leagues, growing demand for sporting goods, e-commerce expansion, adoption of advanced technologies are the major factors that drive the growth of the North American sports merchandize market. Huge foreign investments in sporting clubs in various countries, increasing popularity of European sporting leagues globally, and the European fans loyalty in terms of buying new merchandise regularly drive the growth of the European market. Booming retail sector and the loyal fan following of major sporting leagues drives the growth of the Latin American licensed sports merchandize market.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of licensed sports merchandize. Moreover, the global licensed sports merchandise market is segmented by product type and by distribution channels. The global licensed sports merchandise market by product type covers homewares, sports apparel, sports footwear, sports accessories, toys and video games/software among others. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented as E-commerce/online Stores and retail stores among others.

Companies Profiled

The companies covered in the report include manufacturers of global licensed sports merchandise market include Adidas, Dick’s Sporting Goods, G-IIIApparel Group, Knight Apparels, Nike,Prada, Puma, Ralph Lauren, Under Armour and VF Corporation.

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1. Report description

1.2. Research methods

1.3. Research approaches

2. Executive summary

3. Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Macro indicator and factor analysis

3.5. Demographic Factor Analysis by Regions

3.5.1. North America (NAFTA)

3.5.2. Europe

3.5.3. Asia-Pacific

3.5.4. South America

3.6. Competitive Landscape in the Licensed Sports Merchandise Market

4. IGR- Snapshots

4.1. Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market by Product Type

4.2. Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market by Distribution Channel

4.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

5. Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Analysis, By Product Type (USD million) 2017 – 2023

5.1. Homewares

5.2. Sports Apparel

5.3. Sports Footwear

5.4. Sports Accessories

5.5. Toys

5.6. Video Games/ Software

5.7. Others

6. Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market analysis, by Distribution Channel (USD million)2017 – 2023

6.1. E-Commerce/Online Stores

6.2. Retail Stores

6.2.1 Department Stores

6.2.2 Branded Sports Apparel Stores

6.2.3 Sports Goods Stores

6.2.4 Others

6.3. Others

7. Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Analysis, Regional Analysis (USD million) 2017 – 2023

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Licensed Sports Merchandise Market by Product Type (USD million)

7.1.2. North America Licensed Sports Merchandise Market by Distribution Channel (USD million)

7.1.3. North America Licensed Sports Merchandise Market by Country (USD million)

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Licensed Sports Merchandise Market by Product Type (USD million)

7.2.2. Europe Licensed Sports Merchandise Market by Distribution Channel (USD million)

7.2.3. Europe Licensed Sports Merchandise Market by Country (USD million)

7.3. Asia Pacific

7.3.1. Asia Pacific Licensed Sports Merchandise Market by Product Type (USD million)

7.3.2. Asia Pacific Licensed Sports Merchandise Market by Distribution Channel (USD million)

7.3.3. Asia Pacific Licensed Sports Merchandise Market by Country (USD million)

7.4. Rest of the World (RoW)

7.4.1. RoW Licensed Sports Merchandise Market by Product Type (USD million)

7.4.2. RoW Licensed Sports Merchandise Market by Distribution Channel (USD million)

8. Company profiles

8.1. Adidas

8.2. Dick’s Sporting Goods

8.3. G-IIIApparel Group

8.4. Knight Apparels

8.5. Nike

8.6. Prada

8.7. Puma

8.8. Ralph Lauren

8.9. Under Armour

8.10. VF Corporation

Browse Detailed Description and Company Mentioned in this Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/consumer_goods_packaging/global_licensed_sports_merchandise_market