Illinois, 28 May 2018(News)- Market Synopsis of Global Facial Recognition Market

Facial Recognition is a biometric application which captures image and uses it to identify individuals by applying facial analytics and comparing it with the existing database. Facial recognition systems are commonly used for security purposes, especially in the surveillance field but recently the use of facial recognition in other applications has progressed. The facial recognition market is driven by the increasing criminal activities, globally. Apart from it, the increasing security measures at ATMs and the growing installation of facial recognition systems at airports, and shopping malls drive the facial recognition market.

Facial recognition market is segmented on the basis of technology as 3D Facial Recognition, 2D Facial Recognition, Thermal imaging and Skin Texture. To capture information about the shape of a face, the 3D facial recognition technology uses 3D sensors. The skin texture analysis uses visual details of the skin, as captured in standard digital or scanned images and analyzes unique lines, patterns, and spots apparent in a person’s skin into a mathematical space. The ability of identifying a suspect from a large viewing angle with a high accuracy, is achieved by 3D facial recognition technology.

Get Free Sample Report: https://www.prominentmarketresearch.com/sample-report/global-facial-recognition-market-research-report-forecast-to-2022

Key Players:

• The key players of facial recognition market are Safran SA (France)

• NEC Corporation (Japan)

• Cognitec Systems (Germany)

• Aware Inc. (U.S)

• Daon Inc. (U.S.)

• Gemalto (Netherlands) FaceFirst Inc. (U.S.)

• Ayonix Corporation (Japan)

• Key Lemon Ltd. (Switzerland)

• Face++ (China) and others.

Global Facial Recognition Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2016 to 2022:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next ten years of the various segments and sub-segments included in global Facial Recognition market with analysis of its development and demand in the market

• Upcoming technologies, high growth geographies and countries were identified

• Regional and country specific demand and forecast for facial recognition were studied

• Key segments covered in the report are: technology, services, components and end-user.

• Unit breakdown for all different classification was finalized; and same was referred for forecasting, keeping few assumptions into factor

• For all the regions, forecast demand for all applications were identified and then with historical figure, data collected through primary and annual reports were triangulated to derive the regional market size

• Historical trend is identified to forecast and estimate the future value data

Get Free Customized Report Sample: https://www.prominentmarketresearch.com/inquiry-report/global-facial-recognition-market-research-report-forecast-to-2022

Target Audience:

• Technology investors

• End-user industries

• Research & consultant organization

• Market players

• Government

Key Findings:

• The global facial recognition market is expected to reach USD 8.93 Billion by 2022.

• By Technology, 3D Facial Recognition accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately ~23.4% CAGR during forecast period.

• By End-user, Government industry holds the largest market growing with approximately 22.9% CAGR by the end of forecast period.

• Geographically, North America has been projected to have the largest market share in global Facial Recognition market, while Asia-Pacific has been projected to emerge as the fastest growing region.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Others

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of the Europe

• Asia – Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Buy Report: https://www.prominentmarketresearch.com/checkout/147

About Prominent Market Research:

At Prominent Market Research, we are committed to provide the best possible service and recommendations to all our customers. You will be able to speak to seasoned analyst who will understand your research needs accurately. We make it our business to look after yours, with an efficient and friendly team always available to help you.

Contact Us:

Robin Hood,

Sale Manager,

sales@prominentmarketresearch.com