GLOBAL COCOA FILLINGS MARKET RESEARCH REPORT – FORECAST TO 2023

Illinois, 28 May 2018(News)- Cocoa & Chocolate Fillings are majorly used in bakery and confectionery products in order to give the product sweetness, texture, and flavor. Fillings usually range from fat to water based fillings for diverse applications in bakeries, confectioneries and in the dairy industry to attain the right formulation in terms of texture, taste, viscosity and mouth feel. Various food safety organizations in different regions have defined guidelines related to processing, puffing, freezing, and packaging which play a crucial role in cocoa & chocolate Fillings Market. Fillings are of various forms and the viscosity is controlled by dry ingredients crystals, and texturizing agents in the final product.

Cocoa and chocolate market has witnessed substantial innovation in flavors and textures, including blended flavors which are used as fillings are capturing consumer attention. Flavors and textures in superior products have been modified by manufacturers and processors by adding sweet and salty, unique flavors, and textures to make the final product crunchy and crispy. According to the Australian Food News, seasonal products have been a major part of chocolate confectionery innovation in the U.S. About 42% of new product launches were classified as seasonal – largely comprising of new innovations on familiar products. There has been fall in the plain/unflavored chocolates, while products comprising of nuts and nut flavors have higher demand. The increased adoption in new flavors and forms are boosting higher demand for cocoa and chocolate fillings.

Key Players:

• The leading market players in the global cocoa fillings market primarily are Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)

• Alpezzi Chocolate (Mexico)

• Barry Callebaut (Switzerland)

• PURATOS (Belgium)

• Cargill Incorporated (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

The global cocoa fillings market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world. Among these, Europe is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Robust economic growth, rising urbanization, exponential increase of the middle class population are the significant factors of the growth of cocoa fillings in Europe region. Also, Asia Pacific region is projected to account for over 20% of market proportion in the year 2017. It is estimated to witness 4.99% of CAGR during the review period of 2017-2023.

Segments:

The global cocoa fillings market has been segmented on the basis of ingredients such that includes cocoa beans, unsweetened cocoa powder, cocoa butter, cocoa paste, cocoa liquid, and others. Cocoa beans are estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period and accounting 31.21% of market proportion by the end of 2017. Among the application, bakery & confectionery industry is holding maximum market proportion and estimated to reach USD 161.34 Mn by the end of the forecast period. On the basis of distribution channel, global cocoa fillings market has been segmented into store based and non-store based.

Target Audience:

Cocoa fillings manufacturers

Raw material suppliers

End users

Retailers and wholesalers

E-commerce companies

Traders, importers and exporters

Key Findings:

Asia Pacific region finds a lucrative opportunity in the global cocoa fillings market and it is estimated to register a massive growth of 4.99% during the forecast period.

Rising growth of bakery & confectionery industry is considered to be one of the significant factors for the growth for cocoa fillings market

Regional and Country Analysis of cocoa fillings Market Development and Demand Forecast to 2023 Market

The reports also cover country level analysis:

North America

US.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia–Pacific

