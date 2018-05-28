GLOBAL COCOA FILLINGS MARKET RESEARCH REPORT – FORECAST TO 2023

Illinois, 28 May 2018(News)- The Global Diameter Signaling Market is growing rapidly. Growth of LTE and 4G technology along with growth in the number of pocket internet users and smartphone users are some of the key drivers of the market. IOT is also one of the major contributors in the growth of this market. In 2016, the global diameter signaling market has been estimated to be been valued at USD 798.22 million, and is expected to be USD 8,057.00 by the end of 2022. A study shows that diameter signaling will reach 500 Million MPS by the end of the year 2020 due to the growth of M2M communication, autonomous vehicles, machine to infrastructure communication, VoLTE, VoiP and others. The rapid proliferation of technology leading to very high traffic on current network infrastructure has resulted into a need for more efficient protocols.

5G is on the way and a few countries such as Japan and South Korea have already started the testing of this technology. 5G will bring many benefits such as high speed internet browsing, high speed content delivery, and efficient machine communication but it will have some negative impact on the current technological environment as most of the devices will become outdated, traffic will rise immensely and operators will have to try hard to route the traffic on their desired platform.

Key Players:

• The Key Players in Diameter Signaling Market are Huawei Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

• Sonus Networks Inc. (U.S.)

• F5 Networks Inc. (U.S.)

• Diametriq LLC (U.S.)

• Ericsson AB (Sweden)

• Mitel Networks (Canada)

• Nokia Corporation (Finland)

• Dialogic Incorporation (U.S.)

• Sandvine Incorporated ULC (Canada) and others.

Global Diameter Signaling Market – Trends & Forecast, 2016-2022:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years for the various segments and sub-segments of the global Diameter Signaling market development and demand market

• Upcoming technologies, high growth geographies and countries were identified

• Regional and country specific demand and forecast for Diameter Signaling were studied

• Key segments covered and analyzed in the report are: type, application and region.

Target Audience:

• Telecom companies

• Service providers

• Consultancy firms

• Internet Traffic control organization

• End users

• Network service providers

Key Findings:

• Diameter Signaling Market is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate of 47.01% from year 2016 to year 2022.

• Asia-Pacific will be dominating the market of diameter signaling throughout the forecast period.

• By Type, Diameter Routing Agent accounts for the largest market share of 62.88% in the global market, followed by Diameter Edge Agent which accounts for 16.47% of the total market share.

• By Application, Policy segment accounts for the largest market share of 66.01% in the global market, followed by VoLTE which accounts for 16.07% of the market share.

• Major Drivers of the market have been identified as growth of IP and the growth of LTE and VoLTE whereas the major market restraints are management of increasing network and roaming complexity.

Regional and Country Analysis of Diameter Signaling Market:

By Region, Asia-Pacific is accounting for the highest market share, followed by North America and Europe. High adoption of 4G enabled smartphones and growing internet users in Asia-Pacific are the major factors driving the market of diameter signaling in Asia-Pacific. Currently, Asia-Pacific holds 64.99% of market share followed by North America, which has 22.08% of market share while Europe has emerged as the fastest growing segment.

The reports also covers country level analysis:

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Spain

o United Kingdom

o Rest of Europe

• Asia – Pacific

o China

