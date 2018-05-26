Vitalclinic.com – Gynecomastia Treatments

Vital Clinic offers world-class facilities, equipment, expert advice, and care to help men of all ages overcome Gynecomastia and assume a normal and happy life again.

New Delhi, 11th May 2018: Gynecomastia is the condition of excessive enlargement of male breast size. It is a common condition found in all populations worldwide. While 75% of all cases of the condition are healed naturally, the other cases require medical supervision, advice, care, and therapeutics.

Vital Clinic is a renowned name in the cosmetic surgery medical segment and offers safest medical procedures that are performed only under the local anaesthesia (provides for minimal or no complications) and which help men and women overcome many different kinds of cosmetic problems, issues, and ailments.

The chief surgeon at the facility, Dr Ratti, has tremendous exposure and is a qualified physician (MBBS) and a senior cosmetic surgeon. Both Gynecomastia (the enlargement of breast size in men due to excessive growth of mammary gland) and Pseudo Gynecomastia (occurs because of excessive deposition of fat in the chest area) are treated fully and conclusively at the clinic. The surgical procedures are used at the Clinic only after confirmatory diagnosis has been made. Diet regimens and exercises are also treatment options to help patients overcome the embarrassing medical condition, and the clinic tries to keep the Gynecomastia surgery price affordable.

Talking to the media at the world-class facility and clinic in New Delhi, the spokesperson of the company said “We take into consideration the cosmetics medical issues and requirements of patients from India as well as abroad. Our facility is in line with the international standards of safety, technology, latest upgradations, and our constant efforts ensure that we provide the best of cosmetic medical services at the most affordable cost”.

The medical condition of Gynecomastia can be very embarrassing and can lower the self-esteem and confidence of the patient. It may also lead to depression, anxiety, and other medical disorders and hence of prompt and effective treatment is required and necessary. As cosmetic surgery may also be involved towards the treatment, it is important for all to choose a reputed, certified, and credible clinic so that there are no side effects or any kind of complications post-treatment. Vital Clinic ensures that all its patients get complete and comprehensive care and treatment and are ready to resume on their normal lives in the least of time post Gynecomastia surgery in India.

