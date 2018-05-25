Super Absorbent Polymer Market Complete Study of Current Trends and Forecast 2018-2023

Super Absorbent Polymer Market:

Industry Overview:

Super Absorbent Polymer is a special class of polymer which possess hydrophilic networks that can retain and absorb huge volumes of aqueous solution or water. Earlier super absorbent was made from chemically modified starch along with cellulose and other polymers like polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) and polyethylene oxide (PEO), all of them are hydrophilic in nature and possess high affinity for liquid. Super absorbent polymer have unique cross-linked structure due to which they become water swell able but not water soluble. They find wide application scope in numerous end use industries such as food packaging, personal care, agriculture, building & construction, and others.

Super Absorbent Polymer Market include technological advancement, constant urbanization, and superior growth of agriculture sector. Increasing use in agricultural activities coupled with rising demand for high quality crop production is expected to drive the growth of the market over the assessment period. Furthermore, increase in the consumption as seed coating and root dipping material due to growing awareness among farmers related to the effects of super absorbent soil polymers on crop yield is estimated to propel the growth of the market. Increasing construction activities in the emerging economies along with the continuous expansion of construction sector is anticipated to drive the demand for these polymers.

Industry Features:

Data integration and capabilities are analyzed to support the findings and study the predicted geographical segmentations. Various key variables and regression models were considered to calculate the trajectory of super absorbent polymer market. Detailed analysis is explained and given importance to with best working models.

Geographically, the segmentation is done into several key regions like North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America. The production, consumption, revenue, shares in mill UDS, growth rate of super absorbent polymer market during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023 is well explained.

The ongoing market trends of super absorbent polymer market and the key factors impacting the growth prospects are elucidated. With increase in the trend, the factors affecting the trend are mentioned with perfect reasons. Top manufactures, price, revenue, market share are explained to give a depth of idea on the competitive side.

Industry Key Players role:

NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO.LTD (Japan),

SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS CO.LTD. (Japan),

Yixing Danson Technology (China),

BASF SE (Germany),

Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan),

Kao Corporation (Japan),

Evonik Industries AG (Germany),

LG Chem (South Korea),

SONGWON (South Korea),

Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd. (Japan).

