Huawei B525s vs B529 LTE Cube

Huawei B529 (HomeNet Box) and Huawei B525s are two available LTE mobile routers on T-mobile site. As the model number are so close, many T-mobile users are really confused about which one to choose, B529 or B525, like the following:

I will take internet from T-mobile and I have two HUAWEI B525 and HUAWEI B529 routers to choose from. For B525 I have to pay PLN 49 for the start, and for B529 199. Is there any point in taking the more expensive one? Generally, 3 devices (2 computers and a tablet) will be connected to the router. I care about low pings because sometimes it happens to me to play some games — Count Dracula

T-Mobile which router? B525 or B529?

Hi, what router should I choose from a home network of 60MB from tmobile? Which one will be better? In the attachment information about the nearest BTS. I do not know about this, therefore, particulars. — NDhc

Both as a Huawei router, there are similarity for Huawei B525 and B529 router. Both of them are LTE CAT6 router, which means the download speed could up to 300Mbps. At the aspect of difference, there are many. Let's check out the following.

Appearance

Dimensioned as 120 × 120 × 127 mm, the Huawei B529 is more like a LTE Cube, like Huawei E5180 and B618 cube. At the front side, there are 4 indicators and one power button. After powering on, you could know about the status of your router by view the color of the indicators (Mode, LAN, Wi-Fi, and power). At the back side, there are two slots for external antenna, a LAN port, a roam button, and a port for power adapter.

Sized 163 mm x 52 mm x 226 mm, B525 is more like a normal home router with more LAN ports and telephone port. It is an upgrade version of Huawei B315, there are 5 indicators at the front side (power, mode, Wi-Fi, LAN and signal). On the back, there are 4 RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet ports, one RJ11 phone port, one USB port and two external antennas slots.

Frequencies

The available model for B529 is B529s-23a which supports LTE bands 1/3/7/8/20/32/38 which is the same as Huawei B525s-23a. Besides, there is also B525s-65a for B525 CPE modem. The 65a version supports many bands, like LTE bands 1/3/5/7/8/19/20/2//28/32/38/40/41. Thus, the B525s-65a version is more recommended.

Battery

As a 4G mobile router, the Huawei B529s-23a includes a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery which could use for more than one hour when there are no power supply. This may be the main difference between the B525. And it is the rarest LTE cube with battery.

LAN Ports

As a normal wireless router, B525 has 4 LAN, but only 1 for B529, so B525 is more suitable for small office usage. And there is also a USB port for printer or storage devices. It is more convenient for printing or data sharing between devices.

So, Huawei B525 or Huawei B529?

Now come back to the beginning question for many users, which one should choose. Though they are both 300Mbps LTE router, if the price is the same, the B525 is better for the sake of more LTE bands. If you want to use in more countries or want to use it for small office, B525s-65a is recommended. If you want a battery based mobile router, then choose the B529.