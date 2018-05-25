Al Ramziah Group’s Highly Skilled Staff Offer The Best Service in Screed Works UAE

Started almost 14 years back, Al Ramziah Group in UAE is today the leader in the construction field. Al Ramziah has today grown up to the level of being one of the most trusted construction companies in the United Arab Emirates. The company performs both domestic and international construction work. The company strives to maintain the best standards and always aim to exceed the expectations of the client at all the levels. The company honors commitments and the staff is always geared up to work even in the toughest conditions to deliver the best. Al Ramziah Group offers several services including construction management, interior design and build, gypsum, plaster works uae, block works and other services. Al Ramziah offers you with plastering services with a wide range of options from remodeling down to improving the interiors and exteriors of your home or office. Plastering is a very tough job as it requires an excellent finish. Therefore, this job requires staff with years of experience and expertise. Al Ramziah has a staff that is not just well qualified but is also highly experienced in plastering work. Their expertise ensures an excellent finish that enhances the interiors and exteriors. Their craftsmanship would ensure that the interiors and exteriors of your home or commercial establishment looks stunning, elegant and beautiful.

Al Ramziah helps you with Plastering new ceilings or repairs, Interior & Exterior wall Plastering, Removing & Replacing Damaged Ceilings, Domestic & Commercial Plastering, Cornice Moulds, curves & ceiling rose restored, Making new plaster moulds, Old Lath plaster removed and replaced, Plaster boarding & Skimming, Coving installed or restored, Rendering, Damp proofing and all other general plaster work. Al Ramziah also offers screed works uae. The company offers a wide range of screeding systems and provides you with a smooth and level floor. The company offers reliable screeding services at the most affordable prices. The staff makes sure that it sticks to the deadlines irrespective of the tough conditions. The company provides you with screeding for underfloor heating. There are several products offered by Al Ramziah screeding that include traditional floor screed, self-level screed, flow screed, bounded screed and unbounded screed. The traditional floor screed meets all the GCC standards and the UAE regulations that are becoming increasingly tough day by day. In order to know about the various types of screed available, or to get the technical data, you can call the customer support team for advice about your project and also get a free quotation.

Address:

Al Ramziah Group

Al Rostamani Bldg.(Faisal-1)

King Faisal Street

Sharjah

UAE

+971 6 553 56 45

AL Ramziah Group is one of the best Interior Cont. uae company offering interior fit out uae for commercial, residential, villas and public places. We have various services for your interiors such as Concept Creation for bathrooms, Kitchens, Living spaces, Space Planning and many more luxury designs at competitive prices. please visit http://www.ardecor.ae/services-content/interior.html