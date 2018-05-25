Airborne Wind Energy (AWE) Systems Market 2025 : Focus on Industry, Growth, Size, Share, Dynamic Research Analysis, Trend, Forecast – Credence Research

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Airborne Wind Energy (AWE) Systems Market (By Type: Kites, Lifting Balloons, and Drones) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Landscape, 2017-2025”, airborne wind energy (AWE) systems market is expected to grow significantly on account of increasing investments towards this technology.

Market Insights

Consistently growing need for clean and endless source of energy has encouraged scientist to search new avenues to generate power through non-conventional energy sources. However, the use of such non-conventional energy sources involves issues such as control and continuity of the power source. Airborne wind energy is considered as a superior alternative for power generation to overcome the aforementioned issues. Some of the leading companies across the world including Google, EON, Shell, Schlumberger, Tata, and Softbank, among others have made a combined investment of over US$ 200 Mn for the development of airborne wind energy. Consequently, the demand for airborne wind energy (AWE) systems is expected to accelerate at a brisk pace in the following years. Government organizations across different nations have been engaged in framing new regulations and norms to reduce pollution. For instance, several major European nations are involved in programs such as Roadmap2050 developed to reduce the carbon percentage. In order to achieve the target, governments across different countries are encouraging methods such as airborne wind energy to produce clean and uninterrupted energy.

Different methods such as kites, balloons, and drones are used to harvest the airborne wind energy (AWE). The aforementioned types of airborne wind energy (AWE) systems offer considerable merits over conventional wind turbines such as easy controlling of the energy harvester, almost uninterrupted supply of energy and less possibility of damage due to adverse weather conditions. Owing to the merits offered by airborne wind energy (AWE) systems, the market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the following years.

Competitive Insights:

Airborne wind energy (AWE) systems market is relatively fragmented and comprises several international manufacturers, as of 2016. Companies have been consistently involved in developing better design for the airborne wind energy (AWE) systems in order to harvest endless clean energy. With ongoing technological developments, more companies are expected to rise and drive the market at a significant rate. Major players in the market include Ampyx Power, E-Kite Netherlands BV, EnerKite GmbH, Altaeros Energies, eWind Solutions, Kite Power Solutions, Ltd., Kite Gen Research, Makani Power, SkySails GmbH & Co. KG, Windlift LLC, Twingtec AG, Omnidea, Lda, Kitenergy S.r.l., kPower LLC, and KiteMill.

Key Trends:

– Increasing demand for clean and effective methods for energy generations

– Government policies and regulations driving the demand for non-conventional energy sources

– Consistent development in the designs of different types of airborne wind energy (AWE) systems to increase their energy generation efficiency

– Highly fragmented market with a number of international players offering a wide range of product offerings

