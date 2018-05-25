Abdelhak Bensaoula Contributed a Lot in the Field of Physics

Abdelhak Bensaoula is a professional with more than 20 years of rich experience in industrial training and project management, academic and R&D engineering. His technical expertise spans from basic material science to full scale instrument prototype and fabrication. He is a masters in science majoring process control and monitoring from the University of Houston, USA and has also done his Ph.D in Physics from the same university. Though he started his career as a research professor of Physics in the Space vacuum Epitaxy center in the University of Houston, 2000-2003, within no time he has scaled great heights in his career. He also worked as a research professor during 2003-05 at the Texas center for superconductivity and advanced materials, U of Houston and later became a Joint Appointments as research professor in physics, Electrical and computer engineering from the University of Houston, 2005-14. During the stint of 2006-14 he also worked as a member of the university of Houston faculty senate and the research and scholarship committee in the U of Houston. He was also a research faculty representative on the NSM graduate committee during 2010-14. With great passion for the academics he also worked as a North American editor of Journal of Smart Materials and Coating technologies during 2012. Abdelhak Bensaoula having great experience and exposure in the new product development and research strategy lead at integrated micro sensors incorporated he is right now working as a R&D manager at Green Technology Solutions.

