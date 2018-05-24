Huawei B525 VS B618 4G Router

For most unprofessional users, it would be a challenging thing to buy a Huawei WiFi router with Ethernet port(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router/huawei-4g-lte-wifi-router.html). Especially, there are many Huawei LTE Routers available in the market, which would make the selection harder. Huawei B525 and Huawei B618 are two latest LTE advanced routers, somebody may be interested in the two routers. If you don’t know what’s the difference between the Huawei B618 and B525 router. In this article, you will find the answer. And if you want to buy Huawei B525 router or Huawei B618 router, you may get some reference.

Appearance

Huawei B525 WiFi router(https://www.4gltemall.com/huawei-b525-4g-lte-cat6-wireless-router.html) was available earlier than B618 LTE CPE, and it’s technically similar to its predecessor Huawei E5186 WiFi router. The shape of Huawei B525 is in the shape of a traditional stationary wireless router, which could stand on the desktop, on the front, there are some LED indicators and there are 4 LAN ports on the back for an Ethernet connection to PC or other terminals. Two connectors are available on the top back of the router for connecting external 4G/LTE antennas. One RJ11 port for phone and one USB 2.0 port for data sharing are available.

The Huawei 4G Router B618(https://www.4gltemall.com/huawei-b618-lte-cat11-router.html) is not like the common router, it’s in a shape of the cube. However, the LED indicators and the Ethernet ports are still available but with different quantity. Huawei B618 Router has two LAN ports(One for LAN & WAN). The RJ11 port for telephone and USB 2.0 port are still available. The difference is that the Huawei B525 has two antenna connectors in the type of SMA while B618 LTE CPE has two TS-9 connectors, which is usually available for a Huawei LTE USB modem(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-usb-modem/huawei-4g-lte-modem.html). What’s more, the two routers both use Micro SIM card and the SIM card slots are located at the bottom of the two routers.

Specifications

From the appearance, you may not really make a decision which one is better to select. The Huawei B525 specs and Huawei B618 specs are the key difference, which may influence the daily usage. This time, we take Huawei B618s-22d as an example. In below the table, you will see the difference of the specs difference:

Model： Huawei B618

Product type： LTE WiFi Router

Category： LTE Cat.9/ Cat.11

Chipset： HiSilicon Balong 750

Data rates： DL 600Mbps/UL 100Mbps

Supported 4G LTE frequency bands:

– Huawei B618s-22d: Band 1/3/7/8/20/38

– Huawei B618s-65d: 1/3/5/7/8/28/40″

WLAN: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz

Max supported users: 64 users

MIMO: 4 X 4 MIMO

Connector for external antenna: Two, TS-9 jacks

Buy Antenna: Huawei B618 Antenna(http://www.4gltemall.com/4g-lte-outdoor-antenna-2-x-ts-9-connectors.html)

App management: Huawei Hilink APP

SIM Size: Micro SIM

Battery: NO

Dimensions: 95 × 95 × 208mm

Interfaces:

* 1 x LAN port(RJ45)

* 1 x LAN/WAN port (RJ45)

* 1 x telephone port(RJ11)

* 1 x USB 2.0 port

Datasheet: Huawei B618 Datasheet

User Manual: Huawei B618 User Manual

Other features: DHCP Server, DNS RELAY and NAT, VoLTE, IPv4 /IPv6 dual stack

Firmware download: Huawei B618 firmware

Driver: Huawei B618 driver

Reviews: Huawei B618s-22d Review(https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/huawei-b618s-22d-4g-wifi-router-review/)

Price/USD: 449.00USD

——————————————

Model： Huawei B525

Product type： LTE WiFi Router

Category：LTE Cat.6

Chipset： HiSilicon LTE Cat6 Chipset

Data rates： DL 300Mbps/UL 50Mbps

Supported 4G LTE frequency bands：

– Huawei B525s-23a: Band 1/3/7/8/20/32/38

– Huawei B525s-65a: Band 1/3/4/5/7/8/20/19/26/28/32/38/40/41

WLAN： 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz

Max supported users： 64 users

MIMO： 2 x 2 MIMO

Connector for external antenna： Two, SMA-female jacks

Buy Antenna： Huawei B525 external antenna(http://www.4gltemall.com/4g-antenna-two-sma-connector.html)

App management： Huawei Hilink APP

SIM Size： Micro SIM

Battery：NO

Dimensions： 163 x 52 x 226 mm

Interfaces：

* 3 x LAN port(45)

* 1 x LAN/WAN port (45)

* 2 x telephone port(RJ11)

* Two external LTE antenna ports (SMA-J1.5)

* One micro-SIM card slot

* 1 x USB 2.0 port”

Datasheet： Huawei B525 Datasheet(PDF)

User Manual： Huawei B525 User Manual(PDF)

Other features： Firewall, CS Voice, VoIP, TR069 Remote Management, HTTP Online Upgrade, QoS, USB Share, UPnP, IPV6, DLNA, Fax, Print, VPN

Firmware download： Huawei B525 firmware

Driver： Huawei B525 driver

Reviews： Huawei B525 Review(https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/huawei-b525s-23a-4g-lte-router-review/)

Price/USD： 259.00USD

Conclusion

From the specs, we can see the Huawei B618 4G Router is more advanced for high-level LTE network. With more advanced technologies, Huawei B618 could support faster download speed and upload speed, which is almost double of that of Huawei B525. The Huawei B525 has more Ethernet port for connection. But the Huawei B618 and B525 both could support maximum up to 64 wireless users, which would be enough for most cases. Currently, most of the devices would connect via WiFi rather than Ethernet port. If you prefer to have more Ethernet ports, Huawei B525 may be good. Frankly speaking, Huawei B525 is good enough for our daily life internet demand at home for a family or in office for a small group.

As a top and latest new 4G LTE router(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router.html), Huawei B618 is a future-proof home router. At least, before 5G router comes out, you will never worry about it’s out of date. However, the advanced feature makes it not in cheap price. If you want a budget router, Huawei B525 would be better.