Expand the scope of Research & Advanced Innovations in Nanotechnology through Medical Nanotechnology 2018

May 23rd, 2018 Japan: Conference Series LLC Ltd, host of 16th World Medical Nanotechnology Congress that discusses the advanced trends and New Paradigm Approach for Nanotechnology in order to exchange information on the latest research progress in Pharm, Biotech, Food and Healthcare Industries. Medical Nanotechnology 2018 will provide interactive sessions regarding nanotechnology science, engineering, and technology conducted at the Nano scale level followed in healthcare industries along with recent advances. It also provides an opportunity to showcase your innovation in front of the world for the global recognition. Medical Nanotechnology 2018 is the 16th World Medical Nanotechnology Congress, Conference in Japan. The event is held at Radisson Hotel Narita Tokyo, Japan, on 03-04, September, 2018.

The conference will feature keynote presentations by top pharma, biotech, food, healthcare industry professionals as well as renowned experts in regulatory field from all around the globe. Thomas Prevenslik, QED Radiations, Germany; Amit Banerjee, Shizuoka University, Japan Haruo Sugi Teikyo ,University School of Medicine, Japan. Shaker A Mousa The Pharmaceutical research Institute, ACPHS, Albany, USA, Marjan Motiei Royan Institute for Biotechnology, Isfahan, Iran, Hussein O Ammar, Future University, Egypt, Hoonsung Cho, Chonnam National University, South Korea, Debabrata (Dev) Mukhopadhyay Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science, Florida, USA, Monika Dvořáková Faculty of Medicine, Comenius University, Slovakia, Abdeen Omer, Occupational Health Administration, Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Khartoum, Sudan, Ahmed Mokhtar Ramzy faculty of agriculture at Cario University, Egypt, Rishabh Rastogi, Institute of Science and Technology, Belvaux, Luxembourg, Hao-Han Pang, Institute of Biomedical Sciences, National Sun Yat-sen University,Taiwan, will present their lectures during the conference. These are all among other exciting and high profile individuals who have shared knowledge of their experience and the role of Nanotechnology in Medical and other sectors at the Medical Nanotechnology Conference.

In addition, attendees will enjoy special events and lecturers featuring specialists and top scholars. It is a perfect platform for pharmacy educators, practitioners and researchers to exchange & share their experiences, research findings about all aspects of Medical, Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Medical Nanotechnology 2018 brought together the International blend of people from pharmaceutical, biotech & medical devices companies, business entrepreneurs, pharmaceutical consultants, R&D heads and decision makers from pharmaceuticals, contract research, clinical trials, leading universities and research institutions making it the largest endeavor from OMICS International. All the papers presented at this conference were published in special issue of Journal of Nanomedicine & Nanotechnology: Open Access

Conference Highlights:

• 300+ Participation (70 Industry: 30 Academia)

• 5+ Keynote Speakers

• 50+ Plenary Speakers

• 20+ Exhibitors

• 14 Innovative Educational Sessions

• 5+ Workshops

• B2B Meetings

Indian Pharmaceutical Industry is one of the largest and most advanced among the developing countries.

• 3rd largest pharmaceuticals market by 2020.

• 20% of global exports in generics.

• USD 45 Billion in revenue by 2020.

• USD 26.1 Billion in generics by 2016.

• USD 200 Billion to be spent on infrastructure by 2024.

• 49% of all drug master filings registered in the USA.

Statistics:

• The country’s pharmaceuticals industry accounts for about 2.4% of the global pharma industry by value and 10% by volume.

• Industry revenues are expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.1% during 2012-20 and reach USD 45 Billion.

• The healthcare sector in India is expected to grow to USD 250 Billion by 2020 from USD 65 Billion currently.

• The generics market is expected to grow to USD 26.1 Billion by 2016 from USD 11.3 Billion in 2011.

The event is exclusively supported by the Nanotechnology Industries Association (NIA), QINGZI NANO, China.

Commenting on the event announcement, Hussein O Ammar, Chairman, Department of Pharmaceutical Technology, Egypt said, Dear Colleagues, Scientists and Friends, Today, nanotechnology plays a key role in many fields of our daily lives. Recent advances in nanotechnology offer opportunities for the development of innovative and promising applications in fields ranging from electronics to medicine. Expectations for nanomedicine applications are high, and research targeting numerous applications for nanocarriers is well underway.Applications of nanotechnology in areas of drug delivery and therapy has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of many diseases, providing significant opportunities and new perspectives for novel and effective treatments in many disorders with great potential in healthcare. Finally, I would like to throw a strong beam of light on an important fact, that is, nanotechnology is a technology that every government including developing nations should invest in to bring about improvement in healthcare.The choice of city as a venue for the event has been further validated by the fact that the state has over 528 Formulation, 199 Bulk drugs and 180 biotech companies in Japan, amongst which, most of the companies are based in Tokyo.

