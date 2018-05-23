Busting 6 Myths About Outsourcing Revenue Cycle Management

Outsourcing medical billing, revenue cycle management and healthcare practice management services to a professional service brings several advantages. Unfortunately, there are many myths and misconceptions about hiring a revenue cycle service provider.

In order to make an informed decision about your practice or hospital, it is important to know the truth about outsourcing your revenue cycle processes.

Myth #1: Reimbursements will reduce on outsourcing

This is a common myth about outsourcing billing and revenue cycle management. However, the truth is that outsourcing will –

• Free up your in-house staff and infrastructure

• Increase likelihood of patient care and satisfaction, hence retention

• Improve reimbursements due to improved efficiency

• Reduce the burden on in-house staff

• Bring opportunities for growth and development

Myth #2: Outsourcing increases expenses

Again, this is not true. In fact, you can save a lot by outsourcing billing and revenue cycle management functions. This means, your expenses will –

• Reduce overall

• Be easier to track and manage

• Be more in proportion with the revenue collected (you only pay a pre-decided percentage of what is collected)

Myth #3: Outsourcing complicates the revenue cycle

No, it doesn’t. To prevent your revenue cycle from getting complicated, check that the service provider offers simple solutions that are easy to maintain and you get regular reports about your cash flow and revenue cycle.

Myth #4: Adding more staff in-house will fix the problem

Rather than solving your problem, this would make it worse. More in-house staff means adding hiring, retention, managing and training costs. You would require more office space and would continuously have to invest in upgrading technology.

Outsourcing allows you to utilize your in-house resources in other critical areas that can’t be outsourced. This also allows your staff to focus more on patient care and satisfaction.

Myth #5: Outsourcing can make you lose patients

With the right solution, your patients wouldn’t even know that a service provider is handling your revenue cycle. When patients get good treatment at a fair cost, they –

• return to you if they need more care

• pay more promptly

• recommend your services to others

• are more willing to work with you on billing concerns or other difficulties

Myth #6: Revenue cycle outsourcing is not a good solution

Many healthcare practices and hospitals are outsourcing the management of their revenue cycles and benefitting from increased collections and reduced overhead costs. A professional medical billing, revenue cycle and operations management company can lend more credibility to your practice, make administration easier and keep your patients happy with the services they receive.

