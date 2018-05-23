Automotive Automatic Transmission System Market 2018 Growth Drivers, Emerging Trends, Segmentation, Industry Sales and Profits Analysis To 2023

Market Research Future published research report on “Global Automotive Automatic Transmission System Market 2018 – Forecast to 2023 ” provides detailed Automotive Automatic Transmission System Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Size, Share, Opportunity, and Regional Forecast. Automotive Automatic Transmission System Market is to expand at the highest growth rate by 2023.

Automotive Automatic Transmission System Market Highlights:

An automobile automatic transmission system also called as the shelf shifting automobile transmission, involves the process of transmitting the power from the engine to the wheels by using automatically changing gear ratios. This helps move the vehicle from one point to another without the need to shift gears manually. Generally, an internal combustion engine with a capacity to rotate at high RPM is used for providing the automatic transmission system. This is primarily because the engine is capable of providing a variety of speed range and torque outputs, which are essential and beneficial when the vehicle moves in heavy traffic condition.

Get Sample Copy of “Automotive Automatic Transmission System Market Research Report- Forecast 2023” at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1826

Automotive Automatic Transmission System Market Key Players Analyzed are:

The key players in global automotive automatic transmission system market are Magna International Inc. (Canada), Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), GETRAG (Germany) and JATCO Ltd. (Japan). Eaton Corporation PLC (Republic of Ireland), Continental AG (Germany), Allison Transmission (U.S.), BorgWarner Inc. (U.S.), and GKN PLC (U.K.) are among other important players in the market.

Market Drivers:

There are several factors responsible for the growth of the global Automotive Automatic Transmission System market. Firstly, there is an increasing demand for thermal systems and automatic climate control features in the automobiles. Secondly, people travel in their personal automobiles for long distances in the urban sector, and hence the need for HVAC is higher. Thirdly, due to the global warming and climate change, global temperatures are rising, which leads to greater demand for ambient temperatures inside the automobile. Additionally, the awareness regarding the use of environment friendly refrigerants and automotive coolants in HVAC system leads to the demand for advanced and technically evolved HVAC systems, thus increasing their sales. All these reasons, justify the consistent expected growth of the global Automotive Automatic Transmission System market, which is expected to expand at a 9% CAGR (2018 to 2023).

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into manual and automatic. Budget vehicles generally install manual HVAC. These systems involve all the functional components of the HVAC system, which requires being switched on manually. The system thus requires the physical effort of kick-starting the HVAC system in motion, and does not sense the outside temperature. Therefore the temperature inside the automobile is required to be set manually, according to the individual requirement of the passengers or the driver. The automatic HVAC system, senses the outside ambient temperature and is set in motion automatically. The outside temperature is measured by a sensor, which feeds this data to a central electronic unit (CEU). The CEU is also provided with data containing the temperature readings of the automobile interiors. The CEU compares the two temperatures and automatically starts the HVAC and brings the required temperature inside the automobile to a level where the passengers would be comfortable. The system also starts when the automobile engine is started and requires constant real-time temperature data of the outside and inside of the automobile.

Of the components, the HVAC system is made up of components such as the Evaporator, Compressor, Condenser, Receiver/Drier, and the Expansion Device. Air from the outside atmosphere is sucked into the compressor with the help of rotating fans, which are powered by an electric motor. This air is thus sucked into the compressor whose primary responsibility is to compress the coolant liquid entering into the compressor from the evaporator at ambient temperature. The compressor compresses the coolant liquid at high pressure, consecutively increasing the temperature of the liquid in the process. This high-pressure high-temperature liquid is passed through the condenser where the vapor coolant changes to liquid state. This unit condenses the vapor causing a drop in temperature. This low-temperature liquid coolant passes through an expansion valve, where it experiences further temperature and pressure drop. This low-temperature liquid cools the air, which blows inside the automobile, thus getting heated in the process. Thus, hot air is again sucked in by the compressor, and the process continues.

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific market is expected to drive the growth of this market. India and China have healthy growing economies, which will drive the automotive market in this region. Japan is leading the Asia Pacific market in the automotive innovation. Large sales of automobiles are expected in this region due to large population, increasing demand for passenger vehicles, growing per capita income of the middle class, and a higher standard of living. In addition to considerable humidity, the temperature over this region is quite high, which demands the use of HVAC systems for a pleasurable driving experience. The Europe region has quite high demand for the HVAC systems due to extreme low-temperature conditions persisting almost throughout the year.

Major Table Of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.4 Segment Rivalry

3.1.5 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Market Trends

5 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission System Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Hydraulic Actuator

5.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

5.3 Electric Actuator

5.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

5.4 Pneumatic Actuator

5.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

6 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission System Market, By Application Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Throttle Actuator

6.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

6.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

6.3 Fuel Injection Actuator

6.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

6.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

6.4 Brake Actuator

6.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

6.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

6.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

Continued…

Browse more on this report at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automatic-transmission-market-1826

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Amanora Chambers,

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India+1 646 845 9312

sales@marketresearchfuture.com