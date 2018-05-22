Thermal Spray Market 2018 Global Industry Growth, Size, Share, Trends and 2023 Forecasts Report

Top Key Players Analysis:

A & A Thermal Spray Coatings (U.S.), Flame Spray Coating Company (U.S.), General Magnaplate Corporation (U.S.), Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Oerlikon Metco (Switzerland), Plasma-Tec, Inc. (U.S.), Surface Technology Inc (U.K.), H.C. Starck GmbH (Germany), and ASB Industries, Inc. (U.S.), among others.

Segmentation

The global thermal spray market is segmented into product, application, and technology. On the basis of the product type, the market is segregated into metals, ceramics, intermetallic, polymers, carbides, abradable and others. The market by technology is further categorized into cold spray, flame spray, plasma spray, HVOF, electric arc spray, and others. On the basis of the application, the market is segregated into aerospace, industrial gas turbine, automotive, medical, printing, oil & gas, steel, pulp & paper, and others

For Sample Copy Click here :- https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5561

Regional Analysis

The thermal spray market is segmented into five regions: Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. Among these, Asia is expected to be the fastest growing region with an encouraging CAGR. Growing population and the increasing per capita disposable income in the developing nations are primarily driving the growth of the thermal spray market. Moreover, the propelling aerospace and the automobile industry in countries such as India and China, is increasing the demand for thermal spray. Moreover, the growing demand from the oil and gas industry mainly in China, India is another factor positively affecting the market growth. The growing population has augmented the need for energy in the region which has resulted in a surge in oil and gas activities, thereby increasing the demand for a thermal spray for the use in bearings, pump shafts, hydraulic plungers and other applications. North America is the largest market and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast years.

Segmental Analysis

The global thermal spray market is segmented into product, application, and technology. On the basis of the product type, the market is segregated into metals, ceramics, intermetallic, polymers, carbides, abradable and others. The market by technology is further categorized into cold spray, flame spray, plasma spray, HVOF, electric arc spray, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segregated into aerospace, industrial gas turbine, automotive, medical, printing, oil & gas, steel, pulp & paper and others.

Geographical Analysis

The report covers brief analysis of the major geographic regions namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Intended Audience

Thermal spray market manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of thermal spray market

Production process industries

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Nationalized laboratory

Complete Report Details here:- https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/thermal-spray-market-5561

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com