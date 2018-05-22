Mobile Mapping Market 2018 Global Growth, Size, Segments, Top Key Leaders and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The mobile mapping is used for gathering geospatial data from the mobile vehicle, (such as SUV, boat, golf cart, all-terrain vehicles (ATV ) and many more), by using various types of laser, photographic, LiDAR, radar or numerous types of remote sensing devices. The devices are acquainted with an integrated structured range of time synchronized navigation sensors and imaging sensors embedded on a mobile platform depending on the application. The elementary result from such systems comprise digital maps, GIS data, and georeferenced images, and video.

The mobile mapping system offers various advantages to a business organization such as high productivity, increases the safety by eliminating surveyors from traffic on roads, and high accuracy in the mapping process. The major driving factors for the growth of mobile mapping market include growing availability of spatial data and analytical tools, the emergence of a location-based mobile apps for individuals and business organization.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5747

Major Key Players

Trimble Inc. (U.S.)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

MK surveys ( U.K.)

PASCO (Japan)

Horus ( The Netherlands)

Topcon (U.S)

Sanborn (U.S.)

NGC Aerospace International Ltd (Canada)

Aisan Technology (Japan)

Land Surveys (Australia)

Renishaw (U.K)

WSP (Canada)

NovAtel Inc.( Canada)

Javad GNSS Inc (U.S.)

Leica Geosystems AG (Switzerland)

TomTom International BV ( The Netherlands)

Teledyne Optech (Canada)

Immersive Media (U.S.)

Garmin International (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the Mobile Mapping Market is categorized into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Rest of the World.

North America is expected to have significant growth in the mobile mapping market. The U.S and Canada are the leading countries in the region. The extensive use of advanced smartphones and rapid development of mobile mapping technology by the service providers in the region has helped to expand the mobile mapping market. Additionally, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region due to rapid development in public infrastructure.

Segmentation:

The Mobile Mapping market is differentiated by component, applications, and end-user.

The component segment of the market comprised of hardware, solutions, and services. The hardware sub-segment of the mobile mapping consists of a camera, sensors, controllers, and others. The solution sub-segment comprised location-based services, asset management solution, indoor mapping, and 3D mapping. The service sub-segment is segregated into professional services and managed services. Furthermore, the applications of mobile mapping segments include land surveying, laser scanning, aerial surveys, bridge planning and others.

The end users of the market include agriculture, real estate & construction, energy & power, marine transport, manufacturing, aviation and aerospace, mining, IT & telecom, healthcare, media & entertainment, and others.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mobile-mapping-market-5747

Target Audience:

Global Mobile Mapping providers

Professional and Managed service providers

Government and research organizations

White-Label Mobile Mapping Service Providers

Consumer Electronics Vendors

Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Companies

Technology Providers

Application Developers

Internet Service Providers (ISPs)

Telecom Network Operators

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com