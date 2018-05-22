Cardiac Medical Device Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2028

Over the years, medical technology has improved in various segments of patient care, and health diagnosis and treatments have also improved. As per the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the mortality rate of heart attacks has decreased from approximately 345.2 per 100,000 in 1980 to 186 per 100,000 in 2000. One of the major value creators for medical device companies has been the technological advancements. Cardiac medical devices have seen a drastic change over the years as a result of the technological advancements. Cardiac medical devices are used to diagnose and treat heart anomalies. According to the America Heart Association (2015), approximately 86 million people suffered from cardiac diseases in the U.S. The cardiac medical device market is expected to flourish globally as there is a shift in the healthcare industry towards value-based healthcare.

Request For TOC @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-6732

Cardiac Diseases: Global Outlook

Cardiac diseases are the number one cause of deaths globally. More people die from diseases and ailments related to the heart, than any other disease or ailments. Cardiac diseases can be classified into the following:- coronary heart disease (disease of blood vessels supplying the heart muscles), cerebrovascular disease (disease of the blood vessels supplying the brain), peripheral arterial disease (disease of the blood vessels supplying the arms and legs), rheumatic heart disease (damage to the heart muscle and heart valves from rheumatic fever), congenital heart disease (malformations of heart structure existing at birth), deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism (blood clots in the veins which can dislodge and move to the heart and lungs). The most common causes of cardiac-related ailments are unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, tobacco use, alcohol abuse and old age.

Drivers and Restrains of the Global Cardiac Medical Device Market

A large number of people die annually from cardiac diseases compared to any other medical condition. It is the number one cause of deaths globally. The growing prevalence of cardiac, disorders, ailments, diseases, unhealthy lifestyle and the growing geriatric population worldwide are factors fueling the growth of the global cardiac medical device market. Hospitals are promoting home healthcare systems and remote patient monitoring systems due to various governmental regulations and patient requirements, which is expected to trigger the growth of the cardiac medical device market.

However, high maintenance cost and stringent regulatory product approval procedures are some of the factors hindering the growth of cardiac medical device market.

Regional Outlook

North America dominates in the global cardiac medical device market due to rising awareness and high adoption of advanced cardiac surgical treatments. Moreover, the adoption of home healthcare devices as a result of government regulations have forced the hospitals for readmissions, which is expected to propel the demand for cardiac diagnostic and monitoring devices. Japan and China are the fast-growing regions in the global cardiac medical device market after North America. China is estimated to have the largest geriatric population. This increases the prevalence of cardiac disease in the region, hence, having a positive impact on the growth of Cardiac Medical Device market. Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the fast-growing markets due to major steps being taken in the healthcare sector by various governments.

Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the cardiac medical device market are Medtronic, St. Jude Medical, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik, Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation, Liva Nova, CR Bard, Cardinal Health Inc, Becton Dickson Company, Cook Medical. The global cardiac medical devices market is highly fragmented and competitive with various local competitors competing with international organizations. The international players are adopting various strategies and to expand their customer base and to maintain market presence.

Research Methodology

FMI utilizes a triangulation methodology that is primarily based on experimental techniques such as patient-level data, number of procedures and capital equipment install base to obtain precise market estimations and insights on various medical devices and medical technology. Bottom-up approach is always used to obtain insightful data for the specific country/regions. The country-specific data is again analyzed to derive data at a global level. This methodology ensures high quality and accuracy of information.

Secondary research is used at the initial phase to identify the feasibility of the target products/technology categories and its respective segments, product offerings, usage pattern as per disease indications, product installed base in target healthcare facilities, life span of a device, reimbursement scenario, adoption rate and future impact of new technologies.

Request For Sample @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6732

Each piece of information is eventually analyzed during the entire research project, which builds a strong base for the primary research information.

Primary research participants include demand-side users such as key opinion leaders, physicians, surgeons, and supply-side providers of medical devices who provide valuable insights on trends, key treatment patterns, adoption rate, and purchasing pattern, technological development of medical devices, patient education, effectiveness of manufacturers and important strategies, pricing and competitive dynamics.

Quantitative and qualitative assessment of basic factors driving demand, economic factors/cycles and growth rates and strategies utilized by key players in the market are analyzed in detail while forecasting, in order to project Year-on-Year growth rates. These Y-o-Y growth projections are checked and aligned as per industry/product lifecycle and further utilized to develop market numbers at a holistic level.

On the other hand, we also analyze various annual reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, 10k reports and press release operating in this market segment to fetch substantial information about the market size, trends, opportunity, drivers, and restraints to analyze key players and their market shares. Key companies are segmented at Tier level based on their revenues, product portfolio and presence.

Browse report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cardiac-medical-device-market

Please note that these are the partial steps that are being followed while developing the market size. Besides this, forecasting will be done based on our internal proprietary model which also uses different macro-economic factors such as per capita healthcare expenditure, disposable income, industry based demand driving factors impacting the market and its forecast trends apart from disease related factors.