Polyphenol Market 2018: Overview, Top Key Players, Growth and Analysis by Forecast 2023

Market Overview

Polyphenols are plant metabolites and essential micronutrients required for the human body. The Global Polyphenol Market is segmented on the basis of its types of flavonoids, phenolic acids, stilbenes, lignans. Among these, the phenolic acids type is the leading segment owing to its use for the treatment various diseases such as coronary heart disease, stroke, and cancers. Phenolic acids are abundant in the diet and readily absorbed through the walls of intestinal tract. The growing health issues in the geriatric population and health awareness in the young generation are the major drivers of the Global Polyphenol Market. These acids exhibit anti-bacterial properties and can easily permeate through the skin, which is likely to drive their demand for the manufactuing of cosmetic & personal care products. Flavonoids work as anti-oxidants and anti-inflammatory agents, which are necessary for removal of carcinogens. Moreover, the consumption of stilbenes and lignans are essential maintain the health of heart.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the manufacturers operating in the Global Polyphenol Market are Naturex (France), Ajinomoto OmniChem N.V. (Belgium), Indena S.p.A. (Italy), Frutarom (Israel), Diana Group (France), MB- Holding GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Guilin Layn Natural Ingredients Corp. (China), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), DuPont Nutrition & Health (Denmark), and Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.).

Market Segmentation

The Global Polyphenol Market is segmented on the basis of Source, Type, Application and Region.

On the Basis of the Source, the Global Polyphenol Market is segmented into fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, legumes, beverages, spices, and others.

The global market is segmented based on type into flavonoids, phenolic acids, stilbenes, and lignans.

Based on the Application, the Global Polyphenol Market is segmented into functional food & beverage, dietary supplement, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Global Polyphenol Market is segmented into five regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Asia Pacific is the largest region owing to the abundant availability of feedstock to produce polyphenols in the region. The high consumption of the product in the pharmaceuticals and food & beverage industries in Japan, India, and China is another driver of the global market.

The North American market is the second largest region in the global market on account of high penetration of the product in the food & beverage and cosmetics industry coupled with the high disposable income in the U.S. and Canada.

Europe is expected to showcase significant growth due to the increasing health awareness and the benefits of consumption of polyphenols.

Latin America is growing on the backdrop of the changing food consumption habits and growing health awareness in this region.

