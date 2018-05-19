High Temprature Elastomers Market Size, Industry Growth, Trends and Analysis Research Report

Global high-temperature elastomers market research: Information by product type (silicone elastomers, fluorocarbon elastomers, fluorosilicone elastomers, perfluoro elastomers), end-user industry (automobiles, construction, electronics) – Forecast till 2023

Synopsis of High-Temperature Elastomers Market

Elastomers are a class of polymers that possess viscosity and elastic properties. They usually retain their shape once the external force is removed. Thermoplastic elastomers are polymers that melt at specific temperatures whereas thermosetting elastomers can withstand extreme temperatures. Thermosetting elastomers also known as high temperature elastomers that possess properties such as chemical, thermal and corrosion resistance among others. These properties makes the use of high temperature elastomers in many end-user industries such as transportation, electrical and electronics, building and construction, and oil& gas. The growing industrialization and urbanization in the developing regions throughout the globe is expected to boost the market during the forecast years. The growing demand from the transportation industry mainly automobile and aircrafts is expected to substantially contribute to the growth of the market. However, the high cost associated with the production of high temperature elastomers can act as a major restraint that can hamper the growth of the market during the forecast years.

Segmental Analysis

The global high-temperature elastomers market is segmented into product type and end-user industry. On the basis of the product type, the global high-temperature elastomers market is segmented into silicone elastomers, fluorocarbon elastomers, fluorosilicone elastomers, perfluoro elastomers, and others. On the basis of the end use industry, the market is further segmented into automotive, aviation, industrial machinery, healthcare, electrical and electronics, building and construction, and others.

Market Scenario:

The building & construction end-user segment is the dominant segment and transportation is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast years. The growth of this segment is attributed to the growing consumption of fire resistant apparels in the construction industry

Targeted Audience

High Temprature Elastomers market manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of High Temprature Elastomers market

Production Process Industries

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

Nationalized Laboratory

Regional Analysis

The high-temperature elastomers market is segmented across five regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific holds a major share of the market and is expected to be a dominant market with an exponential CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of industries and urbanization is fuelling the growth of high-temperature elastomers in the developing countries of Asia Pacific. Moreover, the favorable government regulation in the region has attracted many industry players to enter the lucrative market of Asia Pacific, which, in turn, is fuelling the market growth. Furthermore, the presence of most populated countries such as India and China has augmented the construction and automobile sector which, is further contributing to the market growth. China, India, and Japan are the largest consumers of high-temperature elastomers in this region. North America is another dominant region in the global high-temperature elastomers. The developed end-user industries such as construction, transportation, and electronics among others are significantly driving the market growth. Moreover, the newly elected government has brought in a new wave of investment in development and renovation of residential and commercial infrastructure, which is expected to boost the demand for high-temperature elastomers in the construction industry.

Europe is a lucrative market and is driven by the developed electrical & electronics, healthcare, and automobile sector. Moreover, the developed automobile sector coupled with the increasing infrastructural development is the major factor attributing to the growth of the market. In addition to this, the stringent government regulations to reduce green house emissions has further propelled the use of high-temperature elastomers in cars, which is significantly driving the market growth in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the prominent players operating in the global high-temperature elastomers market are Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.), Wacker Chemie Ag( Germany), Momentive (U.S.), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan), China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd (China), Daikin Industries Ltd (Japan), DuPont (U.S), KCC Corporation (South Korea), Solvay S.A (Belgium), and 3M Company (U.S.) among others.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

Continued. . .

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global High Temperature Elastomers Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Five Forces Analysis Of Global High Temperature Elastomers Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global High Temperature Elastomers Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global High Temperature Elastomers Market In 2017, By Country (In %)

FIGURE 6 Global High Temperature Elastomers Market, 2017-2023,

Continued. . . .

