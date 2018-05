Styrene-Butadiene Latexes Market Future Demand, Segment and Analysis with forecast 2020

Styrene-butadiene latexes are stable emulsions which come from the families of synthetic rubbers derived from styrene and butadiene. SB latex and SBR latex exhibits good aging stability and abrasion resistance when protected by additives. SB latex and SBR latex are high-solids latexes which are segmented based on their styrene content. SBR latex is more elastomeric and has low styrene content, while SB latex acts like a plastic, having higher styrene content.

SBR latex products are widely used in the paper & paperboard industries for pigmented/coated paper and carpet backcoatings. In the overall market for synthetic latex, SB latex accounts for the larger share. SBR latex being the smaller segment is used for molded foams and adhesives. Other synthetic latex such as styrene-butadiene (SB) vinylpyridine terpolymers represents a minimal portion which is used in tire cord treatments.

The global market for synthetic-butadiene latex is highly fragmented, with more than 50 manufacturers present in the industry. Large scale corporations such as Styron/Trinseo and BASF SE together dominate the industry for styrene-butadiene latex. Owing to low overall growth and high fragmentation of the market, further rationalization of the supply chain management as well as rationalization in the production capacity is expected in the near future.

The global demand for styrene-butadiene latex has been growing at a medium pace over the past few years.

Demand for SB latex was the largest from the paper coatings industry, where products such as carboxylated SB latex accounts for the most preferred synthetic pigment binder for coated papers.

The coatings based on SB latex offer enhanced pigment binding and high coating speed which leads to high gloss level, brightness, smoothness, opacity and water resistance at lower costs than its alternatives.

SB latex products are significantly used in coated printing papers such as advertising flyers, label stock, annual reports, magazines and catalogues. Other applications of SB latex include coated paperboard products such as folding cartons used in the food packaging industry.

In addition to optimizing stiffness, glueability, and improving ink and varnish performance, the latex uniformly enhances the print performance as well as brightness. Styrene-butadiene latexes are also used for saturating paper for manufacturing specialty papers and boards to gain resistance to petroleum or grease, or to enhance strength at high temperatures. These saturated papers & paperboards are widely used for masking tape, containers, gaskets, book covers and various sandpapers.

