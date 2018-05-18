Hybrid Cloud Services Market: An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market

Hybrid Cloud Services Market: Introduction

Hybrid cloud services are integrated cloud services operating for public and private cloud platforms to perform individual processes within the equal business structure. Hybrid cloud is a cloud computing process which is a combinations of private cloud, third-party, on-premises and public cloud service with transposition between the two platforms. Hybrid cloud is mainly valuable for highly or dynamic changeable workloads. Security, cost efficiency, flexibility and scalability are the main characteristics of hybrid cloud services.

Adoption rate of cloud computing technology has continuously improved over the last few years, and is offering promising opportunities for revolution amongst businesses. With the help of hybrid cloud; workload, applications and virtual machines operate within various IT environments such as private cloud located in data centers of service provider or enterprises center as fine as outside public clouds. Hybrid cloud integrates computing, security, storage, applications, and networking all into a single corporate platform.

However, some organizations are still uncertain of how cloud computing can improve or exchange all or part of their IT atmosphere. The use of hybrid cloud services offers many advantages to the organization. Earlier, enterprises used to invest heavily for a large storage array. Cloud technology has improved efficiency and opportunity for expansion and flexibility.

The major factor which is driving the hybrid cloud services market, is the increasing adoption of the Platform as a Service and Software as a Service, as these services platforms are helping in the development of hybrid cloud services market. The other factors which are accelerating the market of hybrid cloud services is cost – effective way of allowing the organizations for easy access and keeping operations activity more secure. The adoption of mobile workforce is growing rapidly which is further driving the market of hybrid cloud services. The acceptance of cloud services and interest toward this technology is growing which is becoming trend. However, security and privacy issues act as a restrain for the hybrid cloud services market and could affect the growth of the market.

The hybrid cloud services market can be segmented on the basis of solution, service, service model, and organization size, industry vertical and by region. Based on the solution, the hybrid cloud services could be segmented into compliance and security, disaster recovery, cloud management and orchestration and hybrid hosting. The service segment is further divided into managed services and professional services. All these solutions and services make the hybrid cloud services more flexible and protective for the enterprises. By service model, the hybrid cloud services is sub segmented into PaaS (Platform as a Service), IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service), and SaaS (Software as a Service).

These segments already have a strong presences in the market. The organization size based segment is further divided into small and medium and large enterprises. On the bases of industry vertical segment, the hybrid cloud services market can be segmented into banking financial services & insurance (BFSI) IT & telecom, healthcare, media and entertainment government, manufacturing and education.

Hybrid Cloud Services Market: Regional Overview

Geographically, hybrid cloud services is segmented into five regions which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America. Asia Pacific region is expected to experience high growth within the hybrid cloud services market, due to rising amount of data centers and high adoption of cloud services. North America and Europe are expected to grow exponentially due to stringent security systems and rise in investments for upcoming projects across the regions.

Hybrid Cloud Services Market: Key Player

Competitive landscape of hybrid cloud services market has various key players such as Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Rackspace, Inc., Amazon Web Services, VMware, Citrix Systems, TeraGo Networks Inc., Dell Inc., VMTurbo, Inc., Verizon Terremark, Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Fujitsu, interoute Communications Limited, Hewlett-Packard, Hornbill Services, HP and CA Technologies.