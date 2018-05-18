Find Top Rated Schools in Sharjah at Fareasternprivateschool.ae

The Far Eastern Private School in Sharjah has been established in the year 2001 and within no time it has been listed in the best schools in Sharjah for its curriculum and dedication to offer quality education to the children. This school was founded by Sir Ahmed Al Ansari and Madam Maria Teresa Sales Al Ansari and has been operating for more than 16 years in Sharjah offering admissions in pre-elementary, elementary and secondary education every year to the students. The reason that FEPS is in the best school list in Sharjah is because of the quality education as well as the encouragement for the students to participate in different extra-curricular activities for their overall development as an individual. The school helps the student not only to become academically excellent but also a spiritually oriented person with a good character who grows as a confident individual that believes in others and also the world around them. The school ensures to mold the students to be firm and clear on the principles to follow in life and also be courageous and resolute in the actions they take to reach their goals in life.

The vision of FEPS is to make the students globally competitive and at the same time also into responsible future citizens as socially upright individuals who are guided by the values like honesty, team work, hard work, humility, excellence and also nature loving. The school has the best international curriculum to bring out the potential of every student in the school proving them a safe and comfortable learning environment in the school and also friendly and encouraging teaching as well as non-teaching staff to reach out their goals in life. The school has the best infra structure and maintains a balance between education and co-curricular activities to top the competitions in any field. The children are encouraged not only to enhance their knowledge but also acquire the required life skills that makes them successful in the future. The school also involves parents in different school activities like sports day, parent’s day, family day etc as they are the one who play an important role in every stage of their child’s life.

To get admission into FEPS you can check out for the admission form and the process of admission into the school to offer best education to your child and shape their future.

Far Eastern Private School located in Sharjah. Established in 2001, has implemented the Philippine curriculum and is welcoming students who require Pre-Elementary, Elementary, and Secondary Education. Get more information browse our Website http://fareasternprivateschool.ae/

Address:

University City Road

Al Shahba

Sulaiman Traffic Signal

29047

Sharjah

United Arab Emirates

+971 6 568 0888