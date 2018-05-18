Antimicrobial Food Packaging Additives Market : Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2023

Antimicrobial Food Packaging Additives Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Antimicrobial Food Packaging Additives Market by type (Organic acids, Enzymes, Fungicides, Essential oils and other), by Packaging(Low density polyethylene, Polypropylene, Paperboard, Polyethylene terephthalate, Cellophane and other), by End User- Applications(Baby Food, and Others) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Antimicrobial Food Packaging Additives Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. According to the report the global antimicrobial food packaging additives market is projected to reach USD X.XX billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR between 6.5 % to 7.0 % from 2017 to 2023

Market Insights

The report identified that the global antimicrobial food packaging additives market is driven by factors such as massive growth in packaged food industry and beverages industry as well as commercial application of antimicrobial additives in food packaging industry. On the other hand, the restraining factor identified in the study includes fluctuating prices of raw material that likely limit the market growth. Increasing demand for packaging technologies that increase shelf life of food product coupled with technological reforms in packaging industry provide growth opportunities to leading players to this market. Lack of awareness about antimicrobial additives is likely to create more challenges, as health conscious consumers are expected to misinterpret antimicrobial additives as food additives are harmful to human health.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global antimicrobial food packaging additives market by types of additives by packaging, by end-user application by and region. The segmentation based on types of additives includes organic acids, enzymes, fungicides, essential oils and others. On the basis of packaging, the market is segmented as low density polyethylene, polypropylene, paperboard, polyethylene terephthalate, cellophane, polyethylene, and others. On the basis of end user-application market is segmented into baby food, fresh food and beverages, snacks and others

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. North America dominated the global antimicrobial food packaging additives market. As of 2015, the region accounted for XX% shares in the global market. This is because of strong presence of packaging industry across the North America region. Following North America, Asia Pacific is the key consumer of antimicrobial food packaging additives and it is anticipated to be the largest market over the forecast period of 2017-2023. The region accounted for largest market shares of XX% in 2015. Strong demand from India, Japan and China owing to well-established food packaging industry drives the APAC market.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include BASF SE, Biocote Limited, The DOW Chemical Company, Dunmore Corporation, Linpac Senior Holdings Limited, Microban International, Mondi PLC, Oplon Pure Scence Ltd., Polyone Corporation, and Takex Labo Co. Ltd.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Antimicrobial Additives for food packaging Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.2.4. Challenges

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR–Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive landscape in the antimicrobial additives for food packaging market

3.6 Regulatory Framework Analysis by Region

3.6.1 North America

3.6.2 Europe

3.6.3 RoW (Including APAC, and LATAM)

4. Global Antimicrobial Additives for food packaging Market Analysis, by Type 2017 – 2023

4.1. Organic acids

4.2. Enzymes

4.3. Fungicides

4.4. Essential oils

4.5. Others

5. Global Antimicrobial Additives for Food Packaging Market Analysis, by Packaging 2017 – 2023

5.1. Low density polyethylene

5.2. Polypropylene

5.3. Paperboard

5.4. Polyethylene terephthalate

5.5. Cellophane

5.6. Polyethylene

5.7. Others

6. Global Antimicrobial Additives for Food Packaging Market Analysis, by End User- Applications 2017 – 2023

6.1. Baby Food

6.2. Fresh Food and beverages

6.3. Snacks

6.4. Others

7. Global Antimicrobial Additives for Food Packaging Market Analysis, by Geography 2017 – 2023

7.1. North America

7.1.1 North America Antimicrobial Food Packaging Market by Type

7.1.2 North America Antimicrobial Food Packaging Market by Packaging

7.1.3 North America Antimicrobial Food Packaging Market by End User Application

7.2. Europe

7.2.1 Europe Antimicrobial Food Packaging Market by Type

7.2.2 Europe Antimicrobial Food Packaging Market by Packaging

7.2.3 Europe Antimicrobial Food Packaging Market by End User Application

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Food Packaging Market by Type

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Food Packaging Market by Packaging

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Food Packaging Market by End User Application

7.4. RoW

7.4.1 RoW Antimicrobial Food Packaging Market by Type

7.4.2 RoW Antimicrobial Food Packaging Market by Packaging

7.4.3 RoW Antimicrobial Food Packaging Market by End User Application

8. Key Players

8.1. BASF SE

8.2. Biocote Limited

8.3. The DOW Chemical Company

8.4. Dunmore Corporation

8.5. Linpac Senior Holdings Limited

8.6. Microban International

8.7. Mondi PLC

8.8. Oplon Pure Science Ltd.

8.9. Polyone Corporation

8.10. Takex Labo Co. Ltd.

