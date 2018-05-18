Animal Feed Enzymes Market Studies Research 2017 Detailed Analysis of Restrain and Growth Factors

Animal Feed Enzymes Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Animal Feed Enzymes Market by livestock (aquatic animals, cattle, poultry, ruminants, swine and others), type (phytase, protease, carbohydrase, lipase and non-starch polysaccharides (xylanase, glucanase, cellulase, mannanase, pectinase) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Animal Feed Enzymes Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. The value of the global animal feed enzymes market is projected to surpass USD 23.8 billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2023.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global animal feed enzymes market by livestock, type and region. In terms of livestock, the livestock market is segmented into aquatic animals, cattle, poultry, ruminants, swine and others. Further, based on type, the market is segmented as phytase, protease, carbohydrase, lipase and non-starch polysaccharides (xylanase, glucanase, cellulase, mannanase, pectinase etc).

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia- Pacific region accounted for the largest market size over the period of 2014 to 2015, and it is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period, primarily due to large livestock population in India and China. In Europe, the regulations drove the demand for the animal feed enzymes. In North America, significant demand for pork and poultry meat in the U.S. has escalated the market size of feed enzymes over the past couple of years. The rising awareness among farmers and customers about need for safe and healthier meats is a positive sign for this market. As meat industry move towards healthier feed option, the matured economies are also expected to boost the growth in this market.

Companies Profiled:

AB Vista,Archer Daniels Midland Company,Adisseo France SAS, Alltech, Inc, BASF SE, Cargill, Inc. DuPont, Evonik Industries AG, Hansen Holding, Novozymes.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of animal feed enzymes globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of animal feed enzymes. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the animal feed enzymes market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Feed enzymes Market

4. Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market Analysis, by Livestock, 2017 – 2023

4.1 Aquatic Animals

4.2 Cattle

4.3 Poultry

4.4 Pets

4.5 Ruminants

4.6 Swine

4.7 Others

5. Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market Analysis, by Type, 2017 – 2023

5.1 Carbohydrase

5.2 Phytase

5.3 Protease

5.4 Lipase

5.5 Non-Starch Polysaccharides

6. Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market Analysis, by Region, 2017 – 2023

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Animal Feed Enzymes Market by Livestock

6.1.2 North America Animal Feed Enzymes Market by Type

6.1.3 North America Animal Feed Enzymes Market by Country

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Animal Feed Enzymes Market by Livestock

6.2.2 Europe Animal Feed Enzymes Market by Type

6.2.3 North America Animal Feed Enzymes Market by Country

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Enzymes Market by Livestock

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Enzymes Market by Type

6.3.3 North America Animal Feed Enzymes Market by Country

6.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

6.4.1 RoW Animal Feed Enzymes Market by Livestock

6.4.2 RoW Animal Feed Enzymes by Type

6.4.3 North America Animal Feed Enzymes Market by Sub-region

7. Company Profiles

7.1 AB Vista

7.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company

7.3 Adisseo France SAS

7.4 Alltech, Inc

7.5 BASF SE

7.6 Cargill, Inc.

7.7 DuPont

7.8 Evonik Industries AG

7.9 Hansen Holding A/S

7.10 Novozymes A/S

