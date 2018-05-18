Air Conditioning Systems Market Estimated To Expand At a Robust CAGR of 5.09% Over 2022

The Latest research study titled, “Air Conditioning Systems Market by Type and Application – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2022” published by Crystal Market Research

In 2012, the global Air Conditioning Systems Market was evaluated around USD 82.23 billion and is expected to reach approximately USD 142.74 billion by 2022 while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.09% over the forecast period.

Air Conditioning Systems Market – Report Overview:

Growing awareness levels and demand for energy efficiency on an international level is anticipated to impact the air conditioning systems industry positively. This is especially acute in developed countries like North America and Europe, owing to high infiltration of air conditioning systems in these countries.

Regulatory standards for electrical equipment have demanded the energy efficient systems production and change from conventional equipment.

Product section involves Portable air conditioning systems, Windows air conditioning systems, Single Packaged, Splits ACs, Airside, Cassette AC, and Chillers. In 2012, split air conditioning systems reported for most of the market share, and are anticipated to expand at a rate more than the overall average.

Air Conditioning Systems Market – Regional Outlook:

In 2012, Asia Pacific region reported for the leading market share; China and India are anticipated to be the major regions concerning market growth. This can be assigned to rising disposable earnings of customers in the region and rising inclination and awareness towards sophisticated energy proficient products.

Air Conditioning Systems Market – Top Major Market Players:

The key market players in the global air conditioning systems market are Daikin Industries Ltd, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd, Denso Corporation, anon Systems, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Sanden Corporation.

Air Conditioning Systems Market – Report’s Magnitude:

Air Conditioning Systems Market report contains Segment wise in-depth analysis in terms several segments along with market size forecasts and approximations to observe significant areas of industry growth in detail. Additionally, an executive summary, summarizing the entire report in such a way that decision-making team can speedily become familiar with background information, summarizing analysis and main conclusions.

