US Recliner Sofa Market Size, Segments, Growth Prospects: Radiant Insights, Inc

A recliner sofa is a type of furniture that could easily be reclined as the users can lower the sofa’s back and raise the front to function as a footrest. Recliner sofas are available in assorted styles, designs, fabrics, and functions. Recliner sofas are available in two functions, namely power recliner sofas and manual recliner sofas. The types of these sofas include single-seater recliner sofa and multi-seater recliner sofa. Online and offline distribution channels are the two modes to distribute recliner sofas in the US market.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the recliner sofa market in the US 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

This report, Recliner Sofa Market in the US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendorsoperating in this market.

Key vendors

• Ashley Furniture Industries

• Heritage Home Group

• La-Z-Boy

• Man Wah Holdings

• Williams-Sonoma



Other prominent vendors



• ACME Furniture

• American Leather

• Barcalounger

• Bassett Furniture Industries

• Bernhardt Furniture Company

• Ekornes

• Ethan Allen Global

• Flexsteel Industries

• Furniture of America

• Haverty Furniture Companies

• Jackson Furniture Industries

• Klaussner Home Furnishings

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by distribution channel

• Recliner sofa market in US by distribution channel

• Offline distribution channel

• Online distribution channel

