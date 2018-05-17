OrthoDenco Orthodontic Lab Provides Space Maintainers for Pediatric Dentists

The orthodontic lab offers high-quality, reliable space maintainers that prevent loss of space after tooth extraction in children, allowing permanent teeth to develop normally.

[NORTH LAUDERDALE, 05/17/2018] – OrthoDenco Orthodontic Lab is offering space maintainers particularly for children who had a tooth extraction. This appliance helps maintain the space allowing permanent teeth to erupt normally.

The orthodontics laboratory company explains that space maintainer appliances are essential tools for dental professionals like pediatric dentists.

Using Space Maintainers

According to OrthoDenco, the most common reasons children lose teeth prematurely include poor dental hygiene, eating habits, and lip, tongue, and thumb sucking.

In case a child’s teeth cannot be rehabilitated, a dental professional has to extract them to protect the body against dangerous bacteria that may spread.

OrthoDenco says that single tooth extractions normally receive space maintainers. Since the space is only about four to five millimeters, a high level of precision is critical. It is necessary that the appliance must fit properly to avoid loss of space.

In instances when the tooth never forms, a dental professional uses space maintainers while the patient is preparing for a dental implant. OrthoDenco notes, however, that dental implants are not suitable for children who are still growing.

Space Maintainer Procedures

OrthoDenco says that the laboratory fits bands on the model when a pediatric dentist needs space maintainers. Strong knowledge of the anatomy of permanent and deciduous teeth is crucial for technicians for them to adequately prepare the cast and choose the band size.

In line with this, OrthoDenco states that the laboratory needs to have a band inventory. As much as possible, the company has between 1,200 to 1,500 bands to ensure that each dentist receives the right band size.

About OrthoDenco Orthodontic Lab

OrthoDenco Orthodontic Lab is an orthodontics laboratory that delivers high quality, value proposition, and professional customer service. The laboratory has nearly 40 years of experience in the industry and provides top of the line dental appliances to dentists and orthodontists. The laboratory uses a system that helps dental professionals and administrators do their jobs faster with less risk for mistakes.

