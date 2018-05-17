Geriatric Care Service Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast Up to 2022

Research Analysis of title, “Geriatric Care Service Market by Type and Application – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2022” published by Crystal Market Research.

Geriatric Care Service Market – Report Overview:

The global Geriatric Care Service Market was evaluated around USD 560 billion in the 2012 and is expected to reach approximately USD 943.96 billion by the end of 2022 while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.36% over the forecast period.

The United States population is aging at a rapid pace. Based on the data released in 2014 by the United Nations, it has been anticipated that by 2022, around 35% population would be more than the age of 60 years.

Get Sample Copy of the Report here: http://bit.ly/Get-Sample-copy-of-report-free

The existence of a variety of long-term care services suppliers along with encouraging reimbursement schemes are few factors anticipated to fuel the expansion of the geriatric care services industry.

Adult day care, institutional care, and home care services are the major product sections of geriatric care services industry. Home care services involve nonmedical home health care services and home care services. Adult day care services are branched further into non-medical healthcare and healthcare services.

Geriatric Care Service Market – Regional Outlook:

In 2014, North America regional market dominated the global market concerning revenue share, at around 40%. Major factors assigning to its huge share involve the stable improvement of reimbursement schemes along with the existence of an extensive range of long-term care centers all over the United States and Europe owing to the existence of a huge geriatric population, particularly in the Western areas is anticipated to trail North America region during the projected period.

Geriatric Care Service Market – Top Major Market Players:

Some important examples are the merger between Kindred Healthcare, Inc. and Gentiva Health Services, Inc., Genesis Healthcare and Skilled Healthcare Group, Inc., Brookdale Senior Living’s and Emeritus Corporation, and Senior Care Center of America.

Geriatric Care Service Market – Report’s Magnitude:

The Geriatric Care Service Market report include Segment wise top-to-bottom analysis in terms several segments along with market size forecasts and approximations to observe significant areas of industry growth in detail. Additionally, an executive summary, summarizing the entire report in such a way that decision-making team can speedily become familiar with background information, summarizing analysis and main conclusions.

Speak to Experts for any queries: http://bit.ly/Speak-to-us

Table of Contents:

1.Introduction

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Overview

4.Geriatric Care Services Market, By Product

4.1.Introduction

4.2.Geriatric Care Services Market Assessment and Forecast, By Product, 2012-2022

4.3.Home Care Services

4.4.Adult Care Services

5.Geriatric Care Services Market, By Region

5.1.Introduction

5.2.Geriatric Care Services Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2012-2022 ($Million)

5.3.North America

5.4.Europe

6.Company Profiles

6.1.Extendicare Inc.

6.2. Gentiva Health services, Inc.

6.3.Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

6.4.Kindred Healthcare Inc.

6.5. Sunrise Senior Living Inc.

6.6.Senior Care Centers of America