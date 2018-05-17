Bio Fuels Market Global Opportunities, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies, Competitive Landscape, by Forecast to 2023.

The Bio fuels market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 5.7 % during the forecast period.

Market Highlights

Biofuels can be used in traditional engines with little or no modification. The automobile plays an important role in displacing fossil fuels and is a cleaner and renewable alternative. Also, the use of biofuels in fuel mix reduces toxic emissions from transport sector and helps achieve climate change targets. Furthermore, the biofuel blend has a very positive impact on improving the air quality and reduce particulate emissions. This in turn will improve health standards and can have positive impacts on the environment. The use of biofuel blend has been made mandatory in several countries as they also qualify for carbon credits.

Key Players

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Aceites Manuelita S.A

Abengoa Bioenergy, Inc

INEOS Group AG

Neste Corporation .

Intended Audience

Distributer & Supplier companies

End Users

Consultants and Investment bankers

Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

Market Segmentation

The research report distributed by Market Research Future on the topic ‘Bio Fuels Market’ consists of a special section that is concerned with providing a detailed segmental analysis for the market. Here is a glimpse of that part of the report.

By composition – Miscellaneous, starch feedstocks, lingnocellulosic and sugar feedstocks.

By fuel type – Ethanol and bio diesel.

By feedstock type – Ethanol feedstock and bio diesel feedstock.

By application – Power generation and transportation.

Market Research Analysis

The bio fuel market is gaining importance because of the swift economic development around the world and strict environmental regulations that enable the use of biofuels. In recent years, the bio fuels market has seen rapid development in cellulosic and algae bio fuel technology. These technologies majorly involve the use of feedstock such as grass, corn stover, and algae for the bio ethanol and bio diesel production.

