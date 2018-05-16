CBME India 2018 concludes its 6th edition in Mumbai A uniquely positioned show in the Children, Baby and Maternity products market by UBM India

Mumbai, 2018: UBM India concluded the 6th edition of its uniquely positioned Children, Baby and Maternity Expo India 2018 (CBME India) in Mumbai last week. The largest children, baby and maternity product business expo in India, the CBME India offered unrivalled business opportunities for local and global manufacturers and sellers of baby products to connect, network and conduct business.

The inaugural ceremony of CBME India 2018 took place in the presence of Chief Guests: Ms. Esha Deol – Bollywood Celebrity Mom, and Mr. Bharat Takhtani, Entrepreneur; Special Guests; Mr. Ajay Agarwal – President Toy Association of India; Mr. Yogesh Mudras, MD UBM India Pvt Ltd. and Mr. Abhijit Mukherjee, Group Director UBM India Pvt Ltd. amidst an industry gathering.

The show brought together more than 450 major global and Indian brands, to showcase and launch an exhaustive spectrum of baby care products, toys, baby food, organic clothing, nutraceuticals, ergonomic furniture, licensing brands, stationery, gifts, infant safety technology, brain development tools among a rich array of other quality, technologically advanced and aesthetically pleasing international products.

Professionals visiting the expo catered to baby, child wear, children shoe stores, maternity wear shops; toy shops, supermarkets, hypermarkets, department stores, pre-schools, nursing homes, individual buyers, service companies, designers, associations and Consulates.

Some of the key exhibitors included The Himalaya Drug Company, Nobel Hygiene Pvt. Ltd, Artsana India Pvt. Ltd, R for Rabbit Baby Products Pvt. Ltd., Azafran Innovacion Ltd., Mandot Impex, Royal Industries (Thailand) Public Company Limited, First Care India Pvt. Ltd., Nectar Biopharma Pvt. Ltd., M/s. A Star Marketing Pvt Ltd., Dream Theater, Resper International (India) Pvt. Ltd, Sunheri Marketing Pvt Ltd, Galaxy Incorporation, Superbrandz Medical Innovations Pvt Ltd., Softsens Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd. and Me N Moms Pvt. Ltd.

This year, the trade fair saw enthusiastic participation from countries such as China, Canada, Korea; Singapore; Russia; Saudi Arabia; UK, USA, Vietnam, and Thailand. This influx is bound to provide Indian manufacturers with insights into the latest trends and technology, according to industry observers. Significantly, the event was well-supported by key associations such as Licensing Industry Merchandisers Association (LIMA), Indian Importers Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IICCI) and All India Association (AIAI).

The CBME India 2018 comprised a number of salient features including power – packed knowledge sessions, seminars, discussion of new trends and various international pavilions to surge into the rapidly expanding and diverse retail sector in India. This included the Fashion N kids Conclave 2018 with trending subjects such as Role of fibre type in kids wear; Challenges in Sourcing/Manufacturing/Marketing or Branding for kids wear; Organic clothing- Future for Kids wear Market; User friendliness in Digital Networking in Retail segment and Advanced Finishes for kids wear. A panel discussion on the Future of Kids wear in India in line with Global trends concluded the proceedings. A special session on ‘Leveraging License to Grow Your Market’ also discussed the lucrative licensing and merchandising industry in the kids category and upcoming opportunities in new licensing genres.

Speaking on the conclusion of CBME India 2018, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India said, “The global baby and maternity products market is expected to reach USD 121.0 billion by 2025, according to industry research. Formerly considered a niche market, the domestic baby, maternity and childcare products market in India has a broader mind share than before as well as a tremendous potential to grow. Yet, we do observe a paucity of information and availability of novel products in this segment. It is here that unique initiatives like CBME India play a very important part to provide information and education as well as the inspiration to raise the bar for the children and maternity market.”

He added, “The top trends informing this sector, as seen in the expo, are an increase in functional, ergonomic and eco-friendly designs, more co-branded products, such as those leveraging characters from children’s favourite TV show, and a greater attention to safety with the development of new safety related products.”

While the child care sector in India is still at a nascent stage, it is one with immense potential due to an ever growing population. The sector is poised to develop significantly at a CAGR of around 17 percent in terms of revenue. In terms of products, although highly fragmented, it is increasingly getting dominated by organised players due to the ethical nature of infant and child care, which includes sub-categories such as nutrition, well-being, intellectual stimulation, tender skin and hair care.

