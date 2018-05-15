Utah Dermatologic & Medical Procedures Clinic Offers Kybella Treatments

Achieve a better jawline without surgery by undergoing Utah Dermatologic & Medical Procedures’ FDA-approved Kybella treatments.

[MURRAY, 15/5/2018] – First impressions last. And while inner beauty is important, it is an unavoidable truth that everyone’s outer beauty contributes to one’s first impression. People must, therefore, put their best foot forward and always look their best.

However, some unsightly body features cannot be easily removed or hidden. This is where cosmetics and medical procedures come in. For Utah residents, it means booking an appointment with Utah Dermatologic & Medical Procedures, an award-winning local clinic and medical spa that offers multiple non-surgical treatments to enhance their beauty.

Kybella Treatments

One of Utah Dermatologic & Medical Procedures’ treatments, Kybella, is an-FDA approved procedure to improve one’s facial appeal. Kybella treatments target the fat in the upper neck and chin that creates an unsightly double chin.

Using natural chemicals, the procedure helps define the jawline and reduce the size of one’s chin. The pricing of the treatment depends on the amount of fat in the upper neck and chin.

How It Works

Kybella treatments use deoxycholic acid, a naturally-occurring substance in the liver’s bile. It is normally excreted by the body to digest fat. The clinic’s staff uses a tiny needle to inject the chemical into the chin and upper neck area to dissolve the fat under the skin. It does not damage the surrounding tissues.

After treatment, clients usually see their double chin reduced in subsequent weeks. There may be swelling and tenderness in the area after the first few days. Patients will have to undergo two to four treatments every month before they achieve the desired results.

About Utah Dermatologic & Medical Procedures

Utah Dermatologic & Medical Procedures is a clinic based in Murray, Utah. Founded by Dr. Steven Jepson in 2004, the clinic evolved into a full-service medical clinic and spa which offers non-surgical cosmetic procedures and aesthetic medicine.

Utah Dermatologic & Medical Procedures won the Best of State medal in the Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Spa Category by the Best of State Awards in 2010. It is also one of the Allergan Top 500 offices, which is reserved for the top three percent of Botox providers in the country.

