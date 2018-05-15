PriceManager Helps Manufacturers Maintain Brand

A lot of factors can make or break a company’s image, including Minimum Advertised Pricing (MAP) violations and unreasonable pricing. PriceManager’s tech solutions can protect the brand image of businesses.

[TEANECK, 15/5/2018] – Unreasonable pricing and Minimum Advertised Pricing (MAP) violations can ruin a company’s reputation. PriceManager offers solutions that help businesses safeguard their brand image.

Be it monitoring and enforcing MAP policies or collecting valuable competitive intelligence, PriceManager gives the protection that companies need.

Protect Your Brand Equity

Manufacturers need to put up a threshold for their product pricing before the distribution. It’s in this aspect where PriceManager comes in to keep them updated with product prices.

PriceManager serves as a powerful, subscription-based service to help manufacturers and retailers track online pricing. Its ability to provide competitive intelligence can maintain a brand’s image and profitability.

The software can help a business discover unauthorized vendors, as well. Not only can manufacturers keep track of MAP violations, they also have real-time access to online listings of their products.

Track the Competition

Other than MAP policy monitoring, PriceManager’s system also lets manufacturers keep tabs on the competition. Its technology provides solutions where businesses can compare prices from other manufacturers selling similar items.

The comprehensive software allows the monitoring of product pricing the right way. Its automated tracking solutions can boost a manufacturer’s profits. The accessible communication through PriceManager can help improve the relationship between producers and vendors.

PriceManager’s Features

PriceManager helps make enforcement easier. It streamlines the process to ensure a smooth operation. The software’s features include the following:

• Daily MAP tracking

• Unauthorized vendor discovery

• Automated MAP enforcement emails

• SAAS solution – no setup required

• Historical violation leaders

• Highly accurate matching reviewed by our Quality Assurance team

• Track prices in more than 30 countries and convert currencies

• Track pricing on similar products from competing manufacturers

• Track individual sites, marketplaces, and/or shopping engines

About PriceManager

PriceManager’s conception in 2009 came from the recognized importance for manufacturers and retailers to watch online pricing. The idea was to provide a cost-effective and efficient way to cut the manual processes that companies do.

With hundreds of clients in over 30 different countries, PriceManager provides meaningful and actionable online pricing data and competitive intelligence. To know more, visit http://www.pricemanager.com today.