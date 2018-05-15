Lookna Launched a New Mobile Search App Designed for People Looking for Taxi

Lookna Taxi is a section of our hyperlocal search engine Lookna to allow individuals to find local taxis in our database with just a few taps on your screen through our mobile application.

California – Lookna, a new hyperlocal search engine player, recently launched a new mobile search app designed for people looking for taxi. It is available to more than 200 countries including United States, Australia, Canada and more.

“With the increasing number of people complaining about their everyday travel, we know that we had to do something to ease the pain of commuting. It’s the main reason why I came up with Lookna Taxi. I have a vision to help commuters to go at their destination safe and secure while helping taxi drivers increase their income. ,” says Meni Agababayev, CEO of Lookna Inc

Mr. Agababayev sees Lookna Taxi, which can be booked anytime of the day, as one of the solutions to people who are concerned with their safety every time they travel and at the same time pay cheaper than private cars.

Lookna is also launching its affiliate program that offers big opportunities for those who want to generate income by sharing their referral code.

“Whether you are an influencer, student, home-based parent, full-time employee or business owner, we are happy to welcome you as a part of our affiliate program and share the revenues generated from our Lookna Taxi service with you” says Agababayev.

Affiliate program is a performance-based marketing in which business pays their affiliate for every actual sale they made using their referral code.

“We encourage everyone to register. The earning potential is endless given the program is open to all people worldwide.” sums up Agababayev.

Lookna Taxi’s affiliate program is using an affiliate tracking technology that is purposefully designed to be very simple to use for all affiliates.

To learn more information about Lookna Taxi’s affiliate program, please visit https://lookna.com/taxi/affiliate

About Lookna Taxi

SAFE RIDE. SAFE DRIVE. WORLDWIDE

Lookna is a hyperlocal search engine that allows equal opportunity to big and small scale business owners. Lookna Taxi is the first and newest on-the-move service of Lookna.

