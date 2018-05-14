Torque Converter Market – Future Scope Detailed Analysis to 2023

Study on Torque Converter Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Torque Converter Market by components (clutch plate, impeller, turbine, damper, stator), transmission type (automatic, continuously variable, dual-clutch transmission), vehicle type (passenger, commercial vehicle), hybrid vehicle ( hybrid electric vehicle) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Torque Converter over the period of 2017 to 2023. According to report the global torque converter market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.24% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global torque converter market covers segments such as components, transmission type, vehicle type, and hybrid vehicle. The components segments include clutch plate, impeller, turbine, damper, stator, and others. On the basis of transmission type the global torque converter market is categorized into automatic transmission, continuously variable transmission, and dual-clutch transmission. Furthermore, on the basis of vehicle type the torque converter market is segmented as passenger vehicle, and commercial vehicle. On the basis of hybrid vehicle the torque converter market is segmented as plug- in hybrid electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global torque converter market such as, Aisin, BorgWarner, Schaeffler, Valeo, ZF Friedrichshafen, Transtar, Kapec, Exedy, Yutaka Giken, and Sonnax Industries.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global torque converter market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of torque converter market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the torque converter market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the torque converter market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

