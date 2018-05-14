“The Year Ahead 2019” with Celebrity Astrologer Susan Miller

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to meet America’s best-loved astrologer, Susan Miller who is coming to India on a personal visit and will spend some time with her fans in Delhi (15th September 2018) and Mumbai

(22nd September 2018).

New Delhi, India, 2018 – CrystalHappiness.com has invited USA based celebrity astrologer Susan Miller to meet her large fan base in India. 10% of Susan’s popular website, Astrology Zone® (www.astrologyzone.com) is read by Indians, indicating her large fan base in Indian sub-continent.

Susan Miller is on a personal visit to India this fall and will have brief stays in both Delhi and Mumbai. During her visit, she will find time to meet her fans and discuss the current astrological climate. The limited number of invitees will be able to attend these exclusive events during which fans will have the lifetime opportunity to talk to the celebrity astrologer and ask her questions based on astrology face to face. No personal chart reading will be done during these events.

If you are curious about 2019 and what it has in store for you, don’t miss Susan’s informative sessions. Susan will cover the major events expected in 2019, why they will be important to watch, and how those changes are likely to touch you in your life.

Internationally known astrologer and columnist

Susan Miller is an internationally known astrologer and columnist. Susan has appeared on TV and radio and is a contributing editor to 9 magazines in 9 countries. She is the author of “The Year Ahead” series plus the best-selling Planets and Possibilities. (Warner Books) plus the best-selling Planets and Possibilities (Warner Books).

Susan also has a wildly popular app, “Susan Miller’s Astrology Zone Daily Horoscope” that appears on the iPhone, Android, Samsung Galaxy, Apple Watch, and a specially designed app for many tablets, including iPad.

Quote:-

“I am looking forward to my first visit to India as a tourist. Because I am aware that 10% of my readers from astrologyzone.com are from India, I thought to meet few of them while I am in the country.”

About Susan Miller

Susan founded her website, Astrology Zone® (www.astrologyzone.com), in December 1995, which is now celebrating its twentieth anniversary. She writes between 30,000 and 48,000 words a month (divided by 12 signs), creating comprehensive and detailed forecasts published free for her readers. Each year it serves 100 million page views to 6 million unique readers. https://www.astrologyzone.com/

About CrystalHappiness.com

Crystalhappiness.com is a start-up dedicated to change people’s lives for the better. They invite speakers and authors to address an audience who are interested in progressing towards living a more fulfilled life. http://www.crystalhappiness.com/