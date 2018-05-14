Global Network Forensics Market to reach a market size of $3.1 billion by 2022

According to a new report Global Network Forensics Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Network Forensics Market is expected to attain a market size of $3.1billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period.
The North America market dominated the Global Network Forensics Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 16.5 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.1% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.1% during (2016 – 2022).
The On-Premise market dominated the Global Network Forensics Market by Deployment Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Cloud market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.9% during (2016 – 2022).
The Solution market dominated the Global Network Forensics Market by Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Services market is expected to witness a CAGR of 22.5% during (2016 – 2022).
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Network Forensics have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Viavi Solutions, Niksun, Logrhythm, Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Fireeye, Inc., Symantec Corporation, and EMC RSA (Dell).
Global Network Forensics Segmentation
By Type
Solution
Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/Intrusion Prevention System (IPS)
Security Information & Event Management
Threat Intelligence
Analytics Firewall
Others
Services
Professional
Managed
By Application Area
Network Security
Application Security
Endpoint Security
Data Center Security
Others
By Organization Size
Small & Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Deployment Type
Cloud
On-Premise
By Vertical
BFSI
Government
Application Area
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Retail
Telecom & IT, Education
Others
By Geography
North America Network Forensics Market
U.S. Network Forensics Market
Canada Network Forensics Market
Mexico Network Forensics Market
Rest of North America Network Forensics Market
Europe Network Forensics Market
Germany Network Forensics Market
U.K. Network Forensics Market
France Network Forensics Market
Russia Network Forensics Market
Spain Network Forensics Market
Italy Network Forensics Market
Rest of Europe Network Forensics Market
Asia-Pacific Network Forensics Market
China Network Forensics Market
Japan Network Forensics Market
India Network Forensics Market
South Korea Network Forensics Market
Singapore Network Forensics Market
Malaysia Network Forensics Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Network Forensics Market
LAMEA Network Forensics Market
Brazil Network Forensics Market
Argentina Network Forensics Market
UAE Network Forensics Market
Saudi Arabia Network Forensics Market
South Africa Network Forensics Market
Nigeria Network Forensics Market
Rest of LAMEA Network Forensics Market
Companies Profiled
Viavi Solutions
Niksun
Logrhythm, Inc.
IBM Corporation
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Fireeye, Inc.
Symantec Corporation
EMC RSA (Dell)
