Global Linerless Labels Market Analysis 2018 Forecasts to 2023

Market Scenario

The linerless label is pressure sensitive because it does not have backing paper. These labels have special release coating applied to the face of the label that allows to be wound on a roll without the adhesive sticking to the label below it. The demand for linerless labels is growing rapidly and is projected to grow at the same pace over the forecast period owing to growing demand from the food & beverage sector. The global linerless labels market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the estimated period, 2017-2023.

Growing transportation and logistics sector across the globe is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Stringent government policies in the emerging economies due to increased awareness about food safety acts as a driver for the growth of linerless labels market. These labels are hassle less, liner, and zero waste product and are available in a variety of adhesives. They fits the exact need for the application, which boost the growth of the market further. Additionally, mounting demand for consumer goods product along with flexible packaging industry may provide various growth opportunities to the market to grow in the near future. However, fluctuating price of raw materials may hamper the growth of this market.

The global linerless labels market is consists of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The Asia Pacific region dominates the global linerless labels market and is expected to grow at the largest CAGR during the forecast period on account of hasty growth in the retail industry. High growth in the retail industry is likely to increase the demand for the linerless labels mostly due to the growing incidence of theft in the retail industry. Growing industrial activities in the region, also have a positive influence on the growth of the market. Additionally, increases in purchase power of the consumer along with changing lifestyle creating an enormous opportunity to the global linerless labels market. China, India, Thailand, and Japan are the major contributor to Asia Pacific market. China accounts for the largest share of the regional market due to the high demand from the consumer goods industry.

North America & Europe are another major regions in the global linerless labels market due to the high demand for packaged foods & beverages. The constant growth in the pharmaceutical industry is also encouraging the growth of the linerless labels in its labeling application. The U.S. is the major contributor to global as well as North American linerless labels market.

Global linerless labels market is segmented based on composition, printing Ink, printing technology, application, and region. On the basis of the composition, the market is segmented into the face stock, adhesives, and topcoat. The face stock segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016. Facestock is a self-adhesive composite material and is used to print and increase the image of a brand. On the basis of the printing technology, the market has been segmented into the digital printing, flexographic printing, lithography printing, offset printing, and others. Digital printing accounted for the largest market share in 2016. This printing technology offers several benefits like high quality, cost-effective solution for manufacturing well-designed linerless labels with recycling options. It uses inkjet printing to print images.

On the basis of the application, the market is further segmented into food & beverage, consumer durables, personal care, pharmaceuticals, retail, and others. The food & beverage is dominating the application segment of the global the linerless label market. Linerless labels have wide applications in the F&B industry due to the some added functionalities like retaining the integrity of a product and prevent food spoilage, improve product attributes such as look, taste, and aroma, along with increased shelf life.

Some of the prominent players in the Linerless Labels market are 3M company (U.S.), Coveris Holdings S.A. (U.S.), Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.), CCL Industries Inc. (Canada), Constantia Flexible Group GMBH (Austria), RR Donnelley & Sons Company (U.S.), Gipako (Europe), Hub Labels (U.S.), Cenveo Corporation (U.S.), Reflex Labels (U.K.), General Data Company Inc. (U.S.), Skanem AS (Norway), NAStar, Inc. (U.S.), NSD Labelling Group (U.K), and Raveenwood Packaging (U.K.)

Information Source : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/linerless-labels-market-1923