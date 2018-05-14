Ammonium Sulphate Market Industry Research Report Insights Covering End User Demand Augmenting Market Opportunity Analysis Outlook 2018–2023

Ammonium Sulphate Market:

The Market research future delivers a detailed analysis of 10 years forecast between 2018 and 2023 and it is expected that Global ammonium sulphate market will register the CAGR of more than % during the forecast period.

Ammonium sulphate is one of the inorganic chemical compounds having chemical formula of (NH4)2SO4. Ammonium Sulphate comprises of 24% sulphur as sulphate ions and 21% nitrogen in the form of ammonium ions. Ammonium sulphate is majorly used as a fertilizer and as horticulture and agricultural spray adjuvant for water dissolvable pesticides. It can also be utilized in the preparation of other ammonium salts. The other names of ammonium sulphate are diammonium sulfate, sulfuric acid diammonium salt, mascagnite, actamaster and dolamin.

Among the various segments in the ammonium sulfate market, the solid segment is the leading product in the market on account of growing consumption in crushers and hammers in industrial sectors. The fertilizer segment holds a major portion and is anticipated to continue its rule in the market due to the exceptional ability offered by the product to control pH value of soil when used in smaller amounts. This segment is also used in alkaline soils as the product can be easily absorbed by plants. It is projected that the food additive segment is set to grow at a higher CAGR owing to its growing consumption as acidity regulator for flours & bread. Moreover, the industrial segment is estimated to witness a rapid growth in the market due to the increasing consumption of ammonium sulfate in flame retardants, textiles and leather products.

BASF SE (Germany),

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.),

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (the Netherlands),

LANXESS (Germany),

UBE INDUSTRIES,LTD (Japan),

OCI Nitrogen ( the Netherlands),

KuibyshevAzot (Russia),

DOMO CHEMICALS (Belgium),

JSC Grodno Azot (Belarus),

GSFC (India).

The global ammonium sulphate market is mainly relied on the several aspects for instance, the stringent environmental policies and regulations and fertilizer industry. That is why the huge portion of ammonium sulphate is produced involuntarily as by product or co-product. Ammonium sulphate is one of the major fertilizers used across the global and the demand for the particular fertilizer is rising rapidly as there is very limited arable land available across the globe. Ammonium sulphate is majorly used in the applications such as agriculture and non-agriculture. Rapid increasing in population has resulted in increasing demand for ammonium sulphate as it is a major fertilizer used in the agricultural and non agricultural purpose.

The ammonium sulphate market has an abundant opportunity as the current trends are shifting towards expanding crop yield by expanding nutrient and supplement contents for instance sulfur and nitrogen in soil is expected to have positive effect on the overall market growth. Lack of government initiatives in undeveloped economies and stringent rules and regulation especially in the developed regions such as the US, UK, France and Germany are the major challenges for the global ammonium sulphate market growth.

