Contact Info:

Advisorymandi.com Ltd

support@advisorymandi.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Advisorymandi.com to Launch the Live Economic Calendar on its Online Platform

Noida, Uttar Pradesh, 04th May 2018 – Advisorymandi.com announced their new service of Live Economic Calendar on its online platform for their readers and digital participants to keep a tab on all the crucial economic events and latest indicators around the world.

The Real-time Economic Calendar of Advisorymandi.com will target the Forex traders, shareholders, and digital participants across the world to provide the most accurate and real-time information and updates on economic events and launches. Our economic calendar allows users and readers to see through the hundreds of events in terms of local time, actual, forecast, and previous figures, and impact on the currency etc.

Advisorymandi’s service of economic calendar allows you to follow the important events and keep a close eye on PMI, GDP, and CPI. Interested participants and traders can learn more about the live economic calendar by visiting the Advisorymandi website at this link: http://www.advisorymandi.com/economic-calendar. This page is dedicated to all Forex traders and shareholders who are in Forex trading and need a thorough analysis to make smart decisions.

Advisorymandi.com is India’s biggest platform with more than 230+ SEBI Registered Analysts and Researchers. It was found in the year 2015 and laid its foundation on innovation and technology. Advisorymandi.com recognized for other services like Advisory Factory, Editor’s Pick, Updated Reports, and Market Decodes etc. The mission is to provide optimal value creation for investors/traders by keeping on connecting with top performing analysts and researchers at the right time.

###