Scleroderma Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast 2015-2023

Scleroderma is an autoimmune disease affecting the skin and other organs of the body. There are two main types of the disease: the localized form (called localized scleroderma, limited scleroderma, or morphea) and the systemic form (called systemic scleroderma, diffuse scleroderma, generalized scleroderma, or systemic sclerosis). Laboratory testing can identify antitopoisomerase or anticentromere antibodies. X-rays and computerized tomography (CT) scans are used to look at bone abnormalities. Thermography can detect differences in skin temperature between the lesion and normal tissue. Ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) can aid soft tissue assessment. There are no treatments for scleroderma itself, but organ system–specific complications are treated and relief of symptoms is often achieved with vasodilators such as calcium channel blockers, alpha blockers, serotonin receptor antagonists, angiotensin II receptor inhibitors, statins, local nitrates or iloprost. Effective treatments are available for those with severe disease, including acute kidney disease, pulmonary hypertension, lung inflammation and gastrointestinal problems.

Browse Scleroderma Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market by Indication (Localized, Systemic), Test Type (Blood Tests, Electrocardiogram and Echocardiogram, Imaging Techniques, Pulmonary Function Tests, Skin Biopsy), Drug Class (Calcium Channel Blockers, Chelating Agents, Corticosteroids, Endothelin Receptor Agonists, Immunosuppressive Agents, PDE-5 Inhibitors, Prostacyclin Analogues, ACE Inhibitors, H2 Blockers, Proton Pump Inhibitors) and Forecast 2015-2023 at https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com/report/scleroderma-diagnostics-therapeutics-market/

The global scleroderma diagnostics and therapeutics market segmentation is based on indication (localized, systemic), test type (blood tests, electrocardiogram and echocardiogram, imaging techniques, pulmonary function tests, skin biopsy), drug class (calcium channel blockers, chelating agents, corticosteroids, endothelin receptor agonists, immunosuppressive agents, PDE-5 inhibitors, prostacyclin analogues, ACE inhibitors, H2 blockers, proton pump inhibitors).

The global scleroderma diagnostics and therapeutics market report provides market size (Revenue US$ Million 2015-2023), market share, trends and forecasts growth trends (CAGR%, 2018-2023). The global scleroderma diagnostics and therapeutics market research report is further segmented by geography into North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World. The global scleroderma diagnostics and therapeutics market report also provides the detailed market landscape (market drivers, restraints, opportunities), market attractiveness analysis and also tracks the major competitors operating in the market by company overview, financial snapshot, key products, technologies and services offered, market share analysis and recent trends in the global market.

Major players operating in the global scleroderma diagnostics and therapeutics market and profiled in this report include Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Bayer AG, Corbus Pharmaceutical Holdings Inc., Cytori Therapeutics, Inc., Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Merck KGaA, Pfizer, Inc., and Sanofi.

1. Indication

1.1. Localized

1.2. Systemic

2. Test Type

2.1. Blood Tests

2.2. Electrocardiogram and Echocardiogram

2.3. Imaging Techniques

2.4. Pulmonary Function Tests

2.5. Skin Biopsy

3. Drug Class

3.1. Calcium Channel Blockers

3.2. Chelating Agents

3.3. Corticosteroids

3.4. Endothelin Receptor Agonists

3.5. Immunosuppressive Agents

3.6. PDE-5 Inhibitors

3.7. Prostacyclin Analogues

3.8. Others (ACE Inhibitors, H2 Blockers, Proton Pump Inhibitors, etc.)

4. Geography (Region, Country)

4.1. North America (U.S., Canada)

4.2. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA)

4.3. Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

4.4. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC)

4.5. Rest of the World

5. Company Profiles

5.1. Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

5.2. Bayer AG

5.3. Boehringer Ingelheim

5.4. Corbus Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc.

5.5. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.

5.6. Cytori Therapeutics, Inc.

5.7. F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

5.8. Gilead Sciences, Inc.

5.9. Merck KGaA

5.10. Pfizer, Inc.

5.11. Sanofi

To request Table of Contents and Sample Pages of this report visit:

https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com/report/scleroderma-diagnostics-therapeutics-market/

About Us

iHealthcareAnalyst, Inc. is a global healthcare market research and consulting company providing market analysis, and competitive intelligence services to global clients. The company publishes syndicate, custom and consulting grade healthcare reports covering animal healthcare, biotechnology, clinical diagnostics, healthcare informatics, healthcare services, medical devices, medical equipment, and pharmaceuticals.

In addition to multi-client studies, we offer creative consulting services and conduct proprietary single-client assignments targeted at client’s specific business objectives, information needs, time frame and budget. Please contact us to receive a proposal for a proprietary single-client study.

Contact Us

iHealthcareAnalyst, Inc.

2109, Mckelvey Hill Drive,

Maryland Heights, MO 63043

United States

Email: sales@ihealthcareanalyst.com

Website: https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com