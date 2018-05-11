Radiation Dosimeters Market 2017 Industry Demand, Segment, Statistics Report 2023

Study on Radiation Dosimeters Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Radiation Dosimeters Market by types (LTDs, EPDs, MOSFET dosimeters, RADFET dosimeters), applications (medical, nuclear power, physics labs, aerospace) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Radiation Dosimeters over the period of 2017 to 2023.The global market for radiation dosimeters is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period 2017 – 2023. The market size of radiation dosimeters was valued over USD 1.7 billion in 2015.

The radiation dosimeters market is primarily driven by increasing demand from the application industries such as healthcare, and nuclear power. The drivers of the global radiation dosimeters market listed in the report include, increasing incidences of cancer patients (especially from geriatric population group), and growing demand for portable radiation dosimeters. The restraints in the market that are likely to affect the growth over the forecast period include nuclear power phase out and regulatory compliances to manufacture and supply radiation dosimeters.

Segments Covered:

Radiation dosimeters market is broadly classified on the basis of types, and applications. On the basis of types the radiation dosimeters market is segmented as LTDs, EPDs, MOSFET dosimeters, RADFET dosimeters and others. On the basis of applications the radiation dosimeters market is segmented as medical, nuclear power, physics labs, aerospace and others. Globally, medical applications segment in the radiation dosimeters market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Among the various regions covered, North America dominated the global radiation dosimeters market, while Asia- Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Companies Profiled:

Some of the key players that are dominating this market are Major players in this market are Landauer, Inc., Mirion Technologies, Inc, Ludlum Measurements, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Radiation Detection Company, Inc., Biodex Medical Systems, Inc., Arrow-Tech, Inc. Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., , AmRay Medical, and Infab Corporation.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of radiation dosimeters globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis radiation dosimeters. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the radiation dosimeters market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the radiation dosimeters market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

