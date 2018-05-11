Large Format Printer Market – Future Scope Detailed Analysis to 2024

Study on Large Format Printer Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Large Format Printer Market by type (UV-cured, latex, aqueous, dye sublimation, solvent ink), offering (after-sales services, printers, RIP software), printing technology, toner-based printers), application (apparel, textile, advertising, cad, technical printing, signage, decor) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Large Format Printer over the period of 2018 to 2024. According to report the global large format printer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

Market Insight

The growing demand for large format printing in textile and packaging industries is the factor driving the growth of the market. Additionally, adoption of UV-curable inks is also expected to be the factor driving the growth of the market as UV curing offers efficient curing of inks using high-intensity UV light. However, high initial investments and operating costs may restrain the growth of the market. Moreover, Benefits such as high-quality output, energy efficiency and less wastage have made 3D printers preferred among end-users in comparison to traditional 2D printing. Hence, advancements in technologies such as selective laser sintering and fuel deposition modelling are providing growth opportunities for the key players in the large format printer market.

Segments Covered

The report on global large format printer market covers segments such as ink type, offering, printing technology, and application. The ink type segments include UV-cured ink, latex ink, aqueous ink, dye sublimation ink and solvent ink. On the basis of offering the global large format printer market is categorized into after-sales services, printers and RIP software. Furthermore, on the basis of printing technology the large format printer market is segmented as ink-based (inkjet) printers and toner-based (laser) printers. On the basis of application the large format printer market is segmented as apparel & textile, advertising, cad and technical printing, signage and decor.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global large format printer market such as, Durst Phototechnik, Canon, Ricoh, Konica Minolta, Mimaki Engineering, Electronics for Imaging, Hewlett-Packard, Kyocera, Agfa-Gevaert, and Xerox.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global large format printer market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of large format printer market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the large format printer market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the large format printer market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description and Companies Mentioned in Report @

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict_semiconductor/global_large_format_printer_market

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Large Format Printer Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Large Format Printer Market

4. Global Large Format Printer Market by Ink Type 2018 – 2024

4.1 UV-Cured Ink

4.2 Latex Ink

4.3 Aqueous Ink

4.4 Dye Sublimation Ink

4.5 Solvent Ink

5. Global Large Format Printer Market by Offering 2018 – 2024

5.1 After-Sales Services

5.2 Printers

5.3 RIP Software

6. Global Large Format Printer Market by Printing Technology 2018 – 2024

6.1 Ink-Based (Inkjet) Printers

6.2 Toner-Based (Laser) Printers

7. Global Large Format Printer Market by Application 2018 – 2024

7.1 Apparel & Textile

7.2 Advertising

7.3 Cad and Technical Printing

7.4 Signage

7.5 Decor

8. Global Large Format Printer Market by Regions 2018 – 2024

8.1 North America

8.1.1 North America Large Format Printer Market by Ink Type

8.1.2 North America Large Format Printer Market by Offering

8.1.3 North America Large Format Printer Market by Printing Technology

8.1.4 North America Large Format Printer Market by Application

8.1.5 North America Large Format Printer Market by Country

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Europe Large Format Printer Market by Ink Type

8.2.2 Europe Large Format Printer Market by Offering

8.2.3 Europe Large Format Printer Market by Printing Technology

8.2.4 Europe Large Format Printer Market by Application

8.2.5 Europe Large Format Printer Market by Country

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Large Format Printer Market by Ink Type

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Large Format Printer Market by Offering

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Large Format Printer Market by Printing Technology

8.3.4 Asia-Pacific Large Format Printer Market by Application

8.3.5 Asia-Pacific Large Format Printer Market by Country

8.4 RoW

8.4.1 RoW Large Format Printer Market by Ink Type

8.4.2 RoW Large Format Printer Market by Offering

8.4.3 RoW Large Format Printer Market by Printing Technology

8.4.4 RoW Large Format Printer Market by Application

8.4.5 RoW Large Format Printer Market by Sub-region

9. Companies Covered

9.1 Durst Phototechnik

9.2 Canon

9.3 Ricoh

9.4 Konica Minolta

9.5 Mimaki Engineering

9.6 Electronics for Imaging

9.7 Hewlett-Packard

9.8 Kyocera

9.9 Agfa-Gevaert

9.10 Xerox

Click the Below View Full Report: –https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict_semiconductor/global_large_format_printer_market