Global Transcatheter Arterial Chemoembolization (TACE) Market USD 17.7 Billion by 2023

The global transcatheter arterial chemoembolization (TACE) market to reach US$ 17.7 Billion by 2023, growing at 5.1% CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2023. Increase in adoption of minimally invasive surgeries due to technological innovations and worldwide increasing cancer prevalence is projected to drive the transcatheter arterial chemoembolization market.

Hepatocellular carcinomas (HCC) and renal cell carcinomas are one of the commonest malignancies world-wide, largely due to the high prevalence of hepatitis B infection in the developing world. Transcatheter arterial chemoembolization or transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) is a minimally invasive procedure performed in interventional radiology to restrict a tumor’s blood supply. Small embolic particles coated with chemotherapeutic drugs are injected selectively through a catheter into an artery directly supplying the tumor. These particles both block the blood supply and induce cytotoxicity, attacking the tumor in several ways. Transarterial chemoembolization is also increasingly being used for patients on the transplant waiting list to prevent further tumor growth.

North America accounted for a major share of the market in 2016 due to gradually increasing cases of HCC, increasing investment, novel drug delivery systems development and presence of major market players in the region. Most of the major players operating in the region have made a series of strategic acquisitions leading to the increase in their market share. Increasing cancer prevalence in the region is the one of the key factors contributing to the growth of TACE market. The TACE market has been estimated based on HCC prevalence and incidence in each country/region using the Barcelona Clinic Liver cancer (BCLC) staging system and treatment strategy and Clinical Practice Guidelines for the Management of Hepatocellular Carcinoma, proposed by the Japan Society of Hepatology (JSH), 2012.

The global transcatheter arterial chemoembolization (TACE) market provides market size (revenue US$ million) and number of procedures for TACE, market size (revenue US$ million) and volume (number of units) for micro catheter, micro guidewire used in TACE procedures, market share analysis by key players, growth trends and forecast (CAGR%, 2018 to 2023). The global transcatheter arterial chemoembolization market research report is further segmented by geography into North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, South Korea, Rest of APAC), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA), and Rest of the World. The global transcatheter arterial chemoembolization market report also provides the detailed market landscape (market drivers, restraints, opportunities), market attractiveness analysis and also tracks the major competitors operating in the market by company overview, financial snapshot, key products, technologies and services offered. Major players operating in the global embolization in interventional oncology market and included in this report are Boston Scientific, BTG International, Cook Medical, Covidien, Depuy Synthes, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Sequent Medical, Stryker, Surefire Medical, Inc., and Terumo Medical Corporation.

1. Transcatheter Arterial Chemoembolization

1.1. Market size by Geography

1.2. Number of Procedures by Geography

2. Device Type

2.1. Micro Catheter

2.1.1. Market size by Geography

2.1.2. Number of Units Sold by Geography

2.2. Micro Guidewire

2.2.1. Market size by Geography

2.2.2. Number of Units Sold by Geography

3. Geography (Region, Country)

3.1. North America (U.S., Canada)

3.2. Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

3.3. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA)

3.4. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

3.5. Middle East & Africa

4. Company Profiles

4.1. Abbott Laboratories, Inc., USA

4.2. ABK Biomedical, Inc., Canada

4.3. Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd., Japan

4.4. BioSphere Medical, Inc., USA (Merit Medical Systems, Inc.)

4.5. Blockade Medical, USA (BALT International)

4.6. Boston Scientific Corporation

4.7. Braile Biomedica, Brazil

4.8. BTG International

4.9. Cook Medical, Inc.

4.10. Covidien plc (Medtronic plc)

4.11. Depuy Synthes (JnJ)

4.12. Guerbet Group, France

4.13. Magle Life Science, Sweden

4.14. Medtronic, Inc. (Covidien), USA

4.15. Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

4.16. Penumbra, Inc., USA

4.17. Pfizer, Inc., USA

4.18. PharmaCept, Germany

4.19. Piolax Medical Devices, Inc. (Piolax, Inc.)

4.20. Sequent Medical (Terumo Corporation)

4.21. Sirtex Medical Limited, Australia

4.22. St. Jude Medical, Inc., USA

4.23. Stryker Corporation

4.24. Surefire Medical, Inc.

4.25. Terumo Medical Corporation

4.26. Vascular Solutions, Inc., USA

