The Emporio Armani Sportivo Chronograph Tachymeter Quartz AR5995 Men’s Watch offers traditional elegance and fuses it with design elements of the modern times, creating a unique piece delivering a unique wearing experience. At a price that suits almost every budget, it is one of the best pieces in the industry which, you do not need to worry about turning obsolete anytime soon.

The Emporio Armani Sportivo Chronograph Tachymeter Quartz AR5995 Men’s Watch exhibits a quality and craftsmanship that’s at par with many of the entry-level watches from the premium brands. But the difference is: You do not pay a lot of money to own one. Even if you damage or lose it somehow, getting another one won’t require you skipping lunch for a month or longer.

The Emporio Armani Sportivo Chronograph Tachymeter Quartz AR5995 Men’s Watch is fit to be used for sports purposes unless it is a vigorous one. You can use it at the pool table, at the golf court; while playing tennis and even in the bowling alley. Its stopwatch mechanism is accurate and consumes very little battery power, so that you may put it into use whenever you feel like. Not just calculating the lapsed time, but it also calculates ETA and vehicle speed with aid from the tachymeter. The Japanese quartz movement inside is a marvellous piece of engineering, built to last for long and offer the same accuracy and performance even after years.

The Emporio Armani Sportivo Chronograph Tachymeter Quartz AR5995 Men’s Watch has an additional function, which is a 24 hour time indicator. This is a very useful feature for travellers moving from one time zone to another frequently and helps you get rid of jet lag by letting you know if its am or pm at your hometown. Accordingly, you can manage the hours and adjust your sleep cycle to get rid of fatigue. At other times, it gives you a fairly accurate idea about time in military standards.

If you are someone who rates the quality of a timepiece based on its weight and durability, the Emporio Armani Watches are not going to disappoint you either. These are pretty important traits that Armani didn’t overlook and puts in sumptuous quantities of high grade materials in optimum proportions to achieve the same. It doesn’t tarnish; neither does it allow your reputation, image and appearance to be.

Bottom line: The Emporio Armani Luigi Chronograph Quartz Men’s Watch breaks the ‘fashion watch’ stigma that always made real watch connoisseurs made Emporio Armani a second preference. It is something to crave for, if classic styled chronograph watches make your day. No need for any extra explanation; consider it to be just an affordable, embraceable piece with high-end engineering written all over!