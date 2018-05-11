Empire Business Solutions Announces A New Business for Sale 2018

Dateline: Los Angeles and Orange County, CA

High End Stone and Building Materials

This company is a one of a kind natural stone and masonry supply yard. They do business the old-fashioned way where Quality and Customer Service count.

This company supplies a wide variety of natural stone including flagstone, building stone, antique cobblestones, landscaping stone, custom made pool copings and steps. Most of these products are made by hand to customers specifications.

Company stocks a large variety of material and can deliver to anywhere you need. Company also distributes Santa Barbara Sandstone, Bluestone of California and Natural Stone Veneer.

Specializing in:

• Swimming Pool Stone and Materials

• High end handcrafter stone work and fabrication

• Domestic and Imported Stones

This company is in one of the most desirable and high-end communities in California. The area is known for being the home of Hollywood movie stars, people in the entertainment industry, and other affluent residents. Very little if any local competition. Company has a design center/showroom and a storage yard to provide the ultimate experience to their high-end clientele.

Company works with architects and designers throughout the United States to provide the right combination of stone, look and appearance to fulfill customers desires.

Company has a design and office facility as well as large ½ acre storage yard with significant inventory for customers to pick out their stone.

Acquisitions Highlights

COMPANY

* Broad Capabilities and Expertise: Founded in 2000 and located in Malibu, the Company operates as a one of a kind natural stone and masonry supply yard. Specifically, Company identifies, sources, and sells a wide variety of natural stone, including flagstone, building stone, antique cobblestones, landscaping stone, custom made pool copings, and steps. The Company also sells water features, flooring, various architectural details, natural stone veneer, and other products. Approximately 80% of revenue is generated from custom-ordered products, while 20% comes from direct inventory sales. In addition, while the majority of revenue is generated from direct product sourcing and sales, the in-house fabrication segment accounts for approximately 10% of annual revenue. The Company has positioned itself to serve the exclusive, high-end clientele of the Malibu/Hollywood area, and as well as throughout the US.

* Facilities: The Company’s facility is located in the heart of Malibu on Pacific Coast Highway, and in total spans approximately 43,000 square feet (lease expires 2022). The location is leased from a third party at the market rate and can accommodate higher revenue without any major infrastructure improvements. Company expects to further capitalize on its facility and capabilities during the pro forma period.

* Experienced Management and Staff: Company has an established management team that oversees the day-to-day operations; in total, it has eight personnel. Overall, the Company’s team has an extensive experience in construction design, domestic and international product sourcing, operations, and business development.

* Management will Remain through Transition: The owners are willing to stay with the Company during a transition period to ensure a seamless transfer of ownership.

* Qualifications and Brand Name Recognition: The Company’s structure, vendor relationships, strategic location, integrated operating systems, architect and builder networks, as well as management systems are designed to provide customers with interdisciplinary construction sector solutions. MSBM’s strong brand, loyal clientele, seasoned staff, and management team ensure continued success. On average, the Company completes 20 to 40 projects monthly.

