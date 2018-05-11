Cavite Properties Publishes a Review on the Transportation Hub of Lancaster New City

One problem surrounding Cavite’s transport infrastructure is the lack of transportation facilities. Fortunately, Cavite Properties says that LNC’s transportation hub serves as a solution to that problem.

[CAVITE, 5/11/2018] —Cavite is facing problems with its transportation infrastructure, according to an article by Islands Philippines. One of these problems is the lack of transportation facilities for commuters in nearby cities who travel to Metro Manila every day.

Ben Kritz of The Manila Times wrote in his article that thousands of commuters line a stretch of the Aguinaldo Highway every morning to wait for transportation to classes, jobs, and other activities in Metro Manila. He added that the lack of public transport vehicles, such as jeepneys, commuter vans, and buses, have forced commuters from Cavite to wait up to two hours just to get a ride to the metro.

Lancaster Transportation Hub: Making Commuting Convenient for Residents

Fortunately, residents at Lancaster New City (LNC) have a way to avoid Cavite’s public transportation problem. Cavite Properties, an informative website that offers real estate reviews on a wide selection of developments in Cavite, posted a review on the Lancaster Transportation Hub, a transportation solution for LNC residents.

The Lancaster Transportation Hub has various commuting options that make traveling to Manila convenient for residents. One option is taking a shuttle bus, or AAV and Metrolink buses from Lancaster to Metro Manila, and vice versa.

Convenient Payment System

Cavite Properties also noted that when it comes to paying the fare, Lancaster Transportation Hub offers a tap card system. With the Tap N’ Ride system, resident commuters can ride the shuttle bus to Coastal Mall and pay via their E-TAP card.It makes things convenient for the residents because they don’t need to produce cash each time they travel to the capital. It also makes it more organized for the shuttle operators.

