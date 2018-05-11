Biophotonics Industry 2017 Global Market Size, Technology Review, Cost Analysis and Demand Overview

Study on Biophotonics Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Biophotonics Market by application (see-through imaging, microscopy, inside imaging, spectro molecular, other), end-use(tests and components, medical therapeutics, medical diagnostics and non-medical application) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Biophotonics over the period of 2017 to 2023. According to report the global biophotonics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global biophotonics market covers segments such as application, and end-use. The application segments include see-through imaging, microscopy, inside imaging, spectro molecular, other analytics sensing, light therapy, surface imaging, and biosensors. On the basis of end-use the global biophotonics market is categorized into tests and components, medical therapeutics, medical diagnostics, and non-medical application.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global biophotonics market such as, Affymetrix Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., FEI COMPANY, LUMENIS LTD, ANDOR TECHNOLOGY LTD., Idex Corporation, Zecotek Photonic Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K, Olympus Corporation, and Carl Zeiss AG.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global biophotonics market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of biophotonics market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the biophotonics market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the biophotonics market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Biophotonics Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Biophotonics market

4. Global Biophotonics Market by Application 2017 – 2023

4.1 See-Through Imaging

4.2 Microscopy

4.3 Inside Imaging

4.4 Spectro Molecular

4.5 Other Analytics Sensing

4.6 Light Therapy

4.7 Surface Imaging

4.8 Biosensors

5. Global Biophotonics Market by End-Use 2017 – 2023

5.1 Tests and components

5.2 Medical therapeutics

5.3 Medical diagnostics

5.4 Non-medical application

6. Global Biophotonics Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Biophotonics Market by Application

6.1.2 North America Biophotonics Market by End-Use

6.1.3 North America Biophotonics Market by Country

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Biophotonics Market by Application

6.2.2 Europe Biophotonics Market by End-Use

6.2.3 Europe Biophotonics Market by Country

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Biophotonics Market by Application

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Biophotonics Market by End-Use

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific Biophotonics Market by Country

6.4 RoW

6.4.1 RoW Biophotonics Market by Application

6.4.2 RoW Biophotonics Market by End-Use

6.4.3 RoW Biophotonics Market by Sub-region

7. Companies Covered

7.1 Affymetrix Inc.

7.2 PerkinElmer Inc.

7.3 FEI COMPANY

7.4 LUMENIS LTD

7.5 ANDOR TECHNOLOGY LTD.

7.6 Idex Corporation

7.7 Zecotek Photonic Inc.

7.8 Hamamatsu Photonics K.K

7.9 Olympus Corporation

7.10 Carl Zeiss AG

